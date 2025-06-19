A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including HBO Max, Carlsberg, and the 2026 QS World University Rankings

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: HBO Max Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with July Expansion into Multiple New Markets

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that HBO Max, the premier global streaming platform, will launch direct-to-consumer in multiple new countries this July. The platform will become available in Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Tajikistan.

2: SIFI merges into Faes Farma to become its ophthalmic franchise and expand international access to its portfolio and pipeline

SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, today announced that its shareholders have signed an agreement, subject to conditions precedent, to sell 100% of SIFI shares to Faes Farma, a leading European pharmaceutical company listed on the Spanish stock exchange.

3: Gatorade® and F1 ACADEMY™ Launch Groundbreaking Partnership to Fuel the Future of Women's Racing

Gatorade® has announced a landmark partnership with the F1 ACADEMY™ until 2030, becoming the first-ever official sports drink partner of F1 ACADEMY.

4: The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Winners Recognising Excellence in Life Sciences Innovation

The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced the winners of the 2025 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London.

5: Carlsberg lays on the perfect ride to surprise taxi drivers during the UEFA Nations League Finals™ 2025

A fleet of football-fanatic taxi drivers were booked for what they thought was a standard fare, only to find on arrival that they were being surprised by Carlsberg with the opportunity to watch the UEFA Nations League Finals™ 2025, Semi Final 1 between Germany and Portugal in the ultimate football setting.

6: QS World University Rankings 2026

The 2026 QS World University Rankings features 107 universities from the Arab Region—25 more compared to last year. For the first time, Saudi Arabia breaks into the global Top 100, marking a historic milestone for the region.

7: Relativity Fest London Showcases the Future of Discoverable Data

Relativity, a global legal technology company, announced expanded capabilities to meet the evolving needs of legal teams managing emerging data types during the opening keynote at Relativity Fest London.

8: SIR JIMMY ANDERSON UNVEILS DP WORLD'S SUPPORT FOR GRASSROOTS AT HOME OF CRICKET

DP World, the international logistics business, today brought its Beyond Boundaries Initiative to Lord's cricket ground with the help of England legend Sir James Anderson.

9: IXL Learning Acquires MyTutor, the UK's Most Trusted Tutoring Platform

IXL Learning, developer of personalised learning products used by tens of millions of people globally, has acquired MyTutor, the United Kingdom's leading online tutoring platform.

10: Vantage Foundation Joins The Habbit Factory to Empower Young Voices Through Creative Confidence

Vantage Foundation is proud to support The Habbit Factory, a London-based charity that uses the power of theatre and creativity to help children build self-confidence, resilience, and a sense of self-expression.

11: AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA UNVEILS ONE-OF-A-KIND BATTISTA NOVANTACINQUE TO CELEBRATE 95 YEARS OF ICONIC DESIGN

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a one-of-a-kind hyper GT – the Battista Novantacinque – crafted to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina SpA.

12: Nature's Best expert reveals 5 collagen myths that are still fooling consumers

Collagen continues to dominate the beauty and wellness industries, but one expert is urging consumers to look beyond the hype and understand what really works.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714725/PR_Newswire_roundup.jpg