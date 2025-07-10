A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Ducati, The Royal Mint, and Cunard.

LONDON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: CARRERA EYEWEAR AND DUCATI RENEW THEIR GLOBAL AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF CARRERA|DUCATI SUNGLASSES AND OPTICAL FRAMES UNTIL 2029

After 2 successful years together, Carrera Eyewear - Safilo Group Home Brand - and Ducati renew their partnership on and off the racetrack: the perfect mix of performance and style.

2: Host and Executive Producer Keanu Reeves And North One Unveil New Limited Series Documenting the Birth of Cadillac Formula 1® Team

Filmmaker and longtime motorsport enthusiast Keanu Reeves today announced a new multi-part, unscripted documentary series produced in partnership with North One, part of the All3Media group, that showcases the behind-the-scenes story of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team's effort to join the pinnacle of world motorsport.

3: European savings and retirement services group Athora to acquire Pension Insurance Corporation Group

Athora Holding Ltd. (Athora or the Group) and Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (PICG) announced that Athora and the shareholders of PICG have entered into a definitive agreement for Athora to acquire PICG for approximately £5.7 billion.

4: Luxury Bookings Drive Strong Trading Following Cunard's 2027 Programme Launch

Cunard has reported a significant uplift in demand following the launch of its 2027 programme, with a 55% increase in nights booked during the first seven days compared to the equivalent period for the 2026 launch.

5: Apolonia Capital Secures Full Regulatory License from UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA)

Apolonia Capital, a UAE-headquartered firm, is proud to announce that it has received its full regulatory license from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

6: Heavy Duty: Royal Mint Unveils Coin Celebrating Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary

The Royal Mint has today unveiled an eye-catching commemorative coin celebrating 50 years of Iron Maiden. The East London icons are joining the ranks of musical royalty in The Royal Mint's Music Legends series, which has previously celebrated the likes of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie.

7: Treasury and Payments Platform Finmo Secures UK EMI Licence, Expands Global Footprint

Fast-growing fintech company Finmo has received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as an Authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI).

8: Sticker Ventures Announces First Close of Inaugural Fund I, Targeting $50M for Israeli Consumer Startups

Sticker Ventures, a new early-stage venture capital firm focused on Israeli-founded consumer startups, announced today the first close of its $50 million debut fund

9: How the Wealthy Really Think: New Podcast Series Reveals 60% of UK Wealth Will Be Female-Controlled by 2025

Award-winning luxury digital marketing agency Giant Leap Digital today launched "Giant Leap: In Conversations With...", a six-part podcast series revealing how 423,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide are reshaping luxury consumption patterns.

10: Abu Dhabi Celebrates its Starring Role in F1: The Movie at Yas Marina Circuit

Following the regional premiere of F1: The Movie which took place in a showstopping setting at Yas Marina Circuit, a special "Making Of" video has been released, with highlights and cast and crew comments on how some of the most adrenaline-charged scenes were captured during the 2024 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

11: Spiber Inc. and Iris van Herpen Unite for a Visionary Collaboration at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week AW2025

At the forefront of high fashion and biomaterial innovation, Japanese biotech venture Spiber, a pioneer in man-made protein fiber, and acclaimed Dutch haute couture designer Iris van Herpen together unveiled one of the designer's two bridal looks during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025.

12: "Buddhist, Queer and Beautiful" - Pure Land Foundation Celebrates Pride With New Series Featuring Kodo Nishimura

In celebration of London Pride, the Pure Land Foundation is proud to launch "Buddhist, Queer and Beautiful", a powerful new YouTube video series created in collaboration with Kodo Nishimura, a globally recognised makeup artist, Buddhist monk, and LGBTQ+ advocate.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.