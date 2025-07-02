PR Newswire Expands Reach in Singapore via SPH Media Partnership

This strategic partnership offers clients an exceptional opportunity to deepen geographic penetration and boost engagement with industry professionals and consumers throughout Singapore. The Straits Times is the English flagship daily of SPH Media, one of the leading media companies in Asia. The Straits Times is Singapore's most widely read newspaper, providing comprehensive national and international news coverage. MONEY FM 89.3 is Singapore's first and only business and personal finance radio station and reaches listeners 24/7 with its English-language business and personal finance programming.

The press release distribution partnership furthers the collaboration between SPH Media and PR Newswire's parent company, Cision Ltd., that began in May 2024, when the two organizations signed a content licensing agreement enabling Cision's clients to monitor online content from all SPH Media outlets through its CisionOne platform.

"This partnership with SPH Media is the latest example of PR Newswire's ongoing investment to further broaden our industry-leading global network and ensure that our customers reach the most extensive, highest quality audience in the world," said Matt Brown, President, PR Newswire. "By distributing press release content to The Straits Times and MONEY FM 89.3, we're providing our clients with unparalleled access to a highly engaged and influential Singaporean audience."

Key features of this partnership include:

Expanded Reach: Leveraging The Straits Times' significant multi-platform presence, encompassing its digital sites—which attract 62.2 million monthly page views and 8.5 million monthly users —PR Newswire has bolstered the visibility and discoverability of client content with this offering.

"This press release distribution partnership between Cision and SPH Media is a powerful synergy, combining Cision's global reach and technology with SPH Media's deep understanding of the Asian markets and their influential media landscape," stated Lynn Liu, Vice President of Audience Development and Distribution Services, PR Newswire APAC. "We believe this collaboration will unlock significant value for our clients, enabling them to connect with key audiences in a more impactful and data-driven way."

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

