A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Elsevier, DP World, and Nammos Hotels & Resorts.

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Carolyn Turnbull Appointed CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Nammos Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of Carolyn Turnbull as CEO, eﬀective immediately. A globally respected industry leader, Turnbull brings more than two decades of international experience and brand-building expertise to the role.

2: Croma-Pharma GmbH Announces Strategic Milestone as Novaestiq Corp. Joins Waldencast

Croma-Pharma GmbH, a global leader in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine, today announced the acquisition of Novaestiq Corp. by Waldencast plc.

3: DP WORLD SMART LOGISTICS NETWORK DELIVERS McLAREN RACING CAR TO FANS IN TRAFALGAR SQUARE

In a bold demonstration of the power of smart logistics, DP World orchestrated the time-critical delivery of McLaren Racing's newly unveiled WEC 2027 show car from the Circuit de 24 Heures du Mans in France, to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, before the car made its way to the first ever Racing Live: London event in Trafalgar Square.

4: Xelix secures $160 million Series B to advance agentic AI innovation in Accounts Payable

Xelix, a leading agentic AI software company in the Accounts Payable (AP) space, today announced a $160 million Series B funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with follow-on investments from Passion Capital and LocalGlobe.

5: Elsevier introduces Reaxys AI Search, enabling faster and more accessible chemistry research through natural language discovery

Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, introduces Reaxys AI Search, an innovative addition to the Reaxys platform that leverages AI-driven natural language processing to transform chemistry research.

6: Harry Potter 'Back to Hogwarts' 2025 Celebrations Revealed

Every 1st September, Harry Potter fans mark the iconic return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Now, nearly almost a quarter of a century since the first film enchanted audiences, this beloved tradition has grown into an annual global celebration of all things Harry Potter.

7: GET READY FOR A MAGICAL EXPERIENCE AS SPELLBINDING NEW TRAILER HERALDS HE RETURN OF THE MOST FAMOUS FAIRIES

As excitement builds for the return of iconic animated series Winx Club: The Magic Is Back, fans can catch a sneak peek at its fabulous new look and the thrilling surprises in store for viewers to its extraordinary new adventures after creators Rainbow Group released a breathtaking official trailer online.

8: Trial Evaluating Blood Test for 10 Cancers Reaches Major Milestone

MODERNISED, a multi-site UK clinical study has passed a key milestone: over 450 participants have joined the trial evaluating ENLIGHTEN®, a first-of-its-kind blood test, registered with the MHRA, and designed to spot signals of up to 10 cancers at their earliest, most treatable stages.

9: 2025-2026 WORLD TOUR OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® SUMMIT KICKS OFF IN DUBAI SEPT 8, 2025

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) – the leader in global executive leadership development today announced that Dubai, UAE has been chosen as the kick-off city for its 2025-2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

10: Olympic Arts Charter Marks 30th Anniversary in Paris, Unveiling Multiple Achievements and New Vision for Globalization of the Arts

The thirtieth anniversary of the Olympic Arts Charter was commemorated on 16 July at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, convening close to 230 distinguished participants from the spheres of culture, governance, and scientific inquiry.

11: Breakup Blues Are Fuelling a Surge in Hair Transplant Travel, Says Clinic Prime

Clinic Prime , a UK-focused cosmetic medical provider based in Istanbul, reports a sharp uptick in bookings from recently single men. These patients aren't just chasing aesthetics — they're seeking closure, control, and confidence.

12: Quest Global Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Andretti Formula E to Deliver Driving Performance and Innovation

Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, is proud to announce its multi-year partnership with Andretti Formula E as the team's official Engineering Technology Partner

