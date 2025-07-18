Olympic Arts Charter Marks 30th Anniversary in Paris, Unveiling Multiple Achievements and New Vision for Globalization of the Arts

PARIS, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The thirtieth anniversary of the Olympic Arts Charter was commemorated on 16 July at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, convening close to 230 distinguished participants from the spheres of culture, governance, and scientific inquiry. The gathering underscored sustained international interest in advancing the globalization of the arts as a vehicle for intercultural understanding and peace.

The thirtieth anniversary of the Olympic Arts Charter was commemorated on 16 July at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, convening close to 230 distinguished participants from the spheres of culture, governance, and scientific inquiry.

Permanent Delegations to UNESCO were well represented, including H.E. Mr. Yang Xinyu, Permanent Delegate of the People's Republic of China to UNESCO, and Ms. Wang Ying, Deputy Permanent Delegate, who joined other dignitaries in marking the occasion. Mr. Marc Verriere, Founding President of the World Olymp'Arts Council (WOAC), offered reflections on three decades of promoting the convergence of artistic expression and Olympic ideals. Ms. Qin Wen, Executive President of WOAC, outlined key achievements of international artistic exchange under the Council's auspices. The programme featured keynote interventions by H.E. Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of the Republic of Mauritius and scientist; Ms. Susana Baca, former Minister of Culture of the Republic of Peru, singer; Ms. Loung Ung, activist, author, lecturer; Mr. Charles Billich, painter, sculptor; Mr. Rocky Dawuni, musician, activist; and Ms. Bibi Russell, entrepreneur, fashion designer, former model.

In the framework of the celebration, over 70 representatives endorsed the OLYMP'ARTS Manifesto, affirming their support for 2027 Modern OLYMP'ARTS Competition. The event also served as the formal launch of the World Low-Altitude Economy and Art Development Committee, a newly established mechanism aimed at fostering cooperation between low-altitude technological innovation and artistic practice—including the use of drone-based performances to strengthen intercultural dialogue and artistic innovation. Mr. Rocky Shi is appointed as the Global President and Ms. Pansy Ho as the Honorary President of the Committee.

The candidate host cities for the inaugural 2027 MODERN OLYMP'ARTS Competition were officially announced during the ceremony, which are the city of Haikou and Cannes. Several new initiatives were also introduced on this occasion, including WOAC Global Foundation and the OLYMP'ARTS Schools Alliance. Meanwhile, the city of Geneva has formally expressed its intent to submit a candidature to host the 2031 Modern OLYMP'ARTS Competition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733896/20250718.jpg