Harry Potter 'Back to Hogwarts' 2025 Celebrations Revealed

Global events, 20th anniversary screenings, and digital surprises await…

LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizards, witches and Muggles - wands at the ready! The countdown to Back to Hogwarts has begun, and this year's festivities are set to be more magical than ever!

Every 1st September, Harry Potter fans mark the iconic return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Now, nearly almost a quarter of a century since the first film enchanted audiences, this beloved tradition has grown into an annual global celebration of all things Harry Potter.

Harry Potter ‘Back to Hogwarts’ 2025 Celebrations Photo

20 Years of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Celebrate two decades of Triwizard Tournament thrills with special Back to Hogwarts screenings of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in cinemas worldwide. In the United States, fans can relive the epic adventure on the big screen for a limited time through the Back to Hogwarts official ticketing partner – Fandango.com – and have a chance to get their hands on magical Harry Potter giveaways as part of the celebrations. Theatres in Canada, EMEA and International Territories will all be joining in the fun – check local listings and https://www.harrypotter.com/news/how-were-celebrating-back-to-hogwarts-2025 for details.

Magic Meets Snapchat

Introducing four brand new 3D Harry Potter Bitmoji Lenses with Friends! From mid-Aug in honour of Back to Hogwarts, Snap users globally will be able to see their Snapchat Bitmoji (decked out in the latest Back to Hogwarts themed fashion drop, naturally) take a trip into the wizarding world!

Watch as your Bitmoji interacts with your friends' Bitmojis in four different iconic Harry Potter scenes – Hogwarts Letters at the Dursleys', Platform Nine and Three-Quarters, Putting names into the Goblet of Fire, and the Wizard Chess scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Global Fan Festivities

Back to Hogwarts celebrations are happening everywhere and this year's revelries are sure to make memories worthy of Dumbledore's Pensieve! Look out for celebratory Back to Hogwarts themed moments at Harry Potter destinations around the world – including park lands at Universal Destinations & Experiences, Warner Bros. Studio Tours, and various Harry Potter travelling experience locations globally.

So, whether you're in London, Paris, Tokyo or joining in online, there's something spellbinding for everyone…

United Kingdom

Fans can attend a free screening of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire at London's iconic Cineworld Leicester Square on 31 st Aug.

at London's iconic Cineworld Leicester Square on 31 Aug. Before the film, ticket holders will enjoy a live Q&A with James and Oliver Phelps ( Fred and George Weasley ), hosted by TV and radio presenter, Yinka Bokinni, plus enjoy fun in the foyer with photo ops – including The Great Hall from Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter.

), hosted by TV and radio presenter, Yinka Bokinni, plus enjoy fun in the foyer with photo ops – including The Great Hall from Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter. Fans are encouraged to attend in their finest wizarding attire for the chance to win prizes from The LEGO Group and The Noble Collection.

All attendees will also receive a Wizarding World, Micro Magical Moments Year 4 Collectible Figure Set from Spinmaster.

Tickets are free, strictly limited and essential for entry, keep an eye on www.harrypotter.com for news on when these will be released.

Wizarding Wednesdays returns between 13 th Aug and 23 rd Sept with prizes galore, keep an eye out on the Harry Potter social channels to find out more info.

returns between 13 Aug and 23 Sept with prizes galore, keep an eye out on the Harry Potter social channels to find out more info. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter will host 300 lucky guests at a celebratory 11am countdown moment at the Studio Tour, held on the platform next to the iconic Hogwarts Express live on 1 st Sept. Tickets are exclusively available by entering a competition to win, visit @wbtourlondon for more details on how to enter before the competition closes on 11 th Aug.

countdown moment at the Studio Tour, held on the platform next to the iconic Hogwarts Express live on 1 Sept. Tickets are exclusively available by entering a competition to win, visit @wbtourlondon for more details on how to enter before the competition closes on 11 Aug. Visitors to the London Platform 9 ¾ shop can pose with a special photo opportunity frame and pick up exclusive Back to Hogwarts merchandise instore, available from 28 th July.

July. House of MinaLima also invites fans to join a special meet and greet event on the 31 st of Aug where they can get their hands on a limited-edition giveaway Back to Hogwarts 2025 button badge (while supplies last). Visit minalima.com/whats-on for more info.

of Aug where they can get their hands on a limited-edition giveaway Back to Hogwarts 2025 button badge (while supplies last). Visit minalima.com/whats-on for more info. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London will be giving out special badges to all audience members at performances between 3 rd and 7 th Sept.

will be giving out special badges to all audience members at performances between 3 and 7 Sept. Fans are reminded that there will be no event, countdown or train announcement at King's Cross Station on 1st Sept. – and are strongly advised not to travel in order to avoid disappointment.

North America & Canada

Visitors heading to Harry Potter StoreNew York and Harry Potter Store Chicago can pick up exclusive, time-limited Back to Hogwarts merch in store from 28th July.

Starting today, fans eager to attend the popular Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will be able to sign up for early waitlist confirmation as the experience is confirmed to take place in Chicago later this year – check out www.hpforbiddenforestexperience.com for more info.

will be able to sign up for early waitlist confirmation as the experience is confirmed to take place in later this year – check out www.hpforbiddenforestexperience.com for more info. Fans in Salt Lake City, Utah can take advantage of a special ticket offer available on 1 st Sept at Harry Potter: The Exhibition.

can take advantage of a special ticket offer available on 1 Sept at Harry Potter: The Exhibition. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway will be celebrating '19 Years Later' with $19 tickets for select performances this autumn. This special priced ticket will be available for one day only on 1st Sept, online at harrypotterbroadway.com or at the Lyric Theatre Box Office.

France

Paris , 30th Aug: The stunning Sainte-Geneviève Library will transform into a magical 'school exam' inspired free ticketed event with interactive quizzes, a special Harry Potter themed dictation session read by Solange Boulanger (the French language actor who dubbed Dolores Umbridge in the film series). The LEGO Group and Haribo displays, and more surprises will be announced during the summer. For fans unable to make it on the day, the fun will be hosted online from 30th Aug until 7th Sept. Details are soon to be released on how fans can join online, via the French HP and Warner FR social channels.

Germany

Hamburg, 29 Aug, 30th Aug & 1 Sept: Westfield Hamburg -Überseequartier will play host to a spectacular three-day Back to Hogwarts event, offering fans of all ages specially themed interactive activities and magical give-aways from partners including Thalia, The LEGO Group, Haribo and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child .

-Überseequartier will play host to a spectacular three-day Back to Hogwarts event, offering fans of all ages specially themed interactive activities and magical give-aways from partners including Thalia, The LEGO Group, Haribo and . Nationwide, mid Aug until mid Sept: Stop by Thalia this summer, where 10 stores across Germany will be celebrating Back to Hogwarts. Visitors can enjoy fun photo opportunities, themed activities, prize-draws and special Harry Potter displays before shopping an exclusive themed range and discovering magical 'back to school' promotions. More details here https://thalia.de/themenwelten/harry-potter/back-to-hogwarts/tour

Stop by Thalia this summer, where 10 stores across will be celebrating Back to Hogwarts. Visitors can enjoy fun photo opportunities, themed activities, prize-draws and special Harry Potter displays before shopping an exclusive themed range and discovering magical 'back to school' promotions. More details here https://thalia.de/themenwelten/harry-potter/back-to-hogwarts/tour 29 th Aug & 5 th Sept: Wizards and witches also have the opportunity to attend one of four special Back to Hogwarts themed sleepover events held at Thalia stores in Dusseldorf , Hannover , Leipzig and Hamburg. Lucky attendees can look forward to magical activities and take home an exclusive goody bag. Check out https://thalia.de/themenwelten/harry-potter/back-to-hogwarts for details on how to apply for free tickets.

Wizards and witches also have the opportunity to attend one of four special Back to Hogwarts themed sleepover events held at Thalia stores in , , and Hamburg. Lucky attendees can look forward to magical activities and take home an exclusive goody bag. Check out https://thalia.de/themenwelten/harry-potter/back-to-hogwarts for details on how to apply for free tickets. Hamburg, 31st Aug: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will host a special Back to Hogwarts Show to celebrate the start of a new school year. Full details here: https://www.atgtickets.de/musicals-shows/harry-potter-und-das-verwunschene-kind/back-to-hogwarts/

Italy

Milan , 1st Sept: Fans can register to join a spectacular free Back to Hogwarts event, held at Teatro Nazionale. The beautiful space will be entirely themed and transformed into a magical venue for the celebrations. Look forward to an 11'o'clock countdown, interactive games, quizzes, special performances, plus surprise guests! To learn more and register, visit www.backtohogwartsmilano.it.

Spain

Madrid , 31st Aug & 1st Sept: Fans are invited to a special two-day event at a stunning yet-to-be-revealed location. Get ready for plenty of magical fun, including Back to Hogwarts and Harry Potter themed photo opportunities, an interactive 11 o'clock countdown, and much more. Further details will be announced soon.

Japan

Tokyo , 29th Aug – 31st Aug: Baseball fans attending Saitama Seibu Lions games can look forward to a special Back to Hogwarts collaboration with Harry Potter x Lions. Fans can get their hands on bespoke products and visitors on the 29th will also be able to watch as a cast member from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child makes the ceremonial pitch!

China

Shanghai : 7 th Aug – 10 th Aug: In honour of Back to Hogwarts season, fans will be able to enjoy both Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert.

In honour of Back to Hogwarts season, fans will be able to enjoy both and in Concert. Hangzhou : 30 th Aug – 1 st Sept: Look forward to a special Back to Hogwarts celebration in Hangzhou's West Lake District. Expect celebratory photo opportunities, a first glimpse at brand new products and a host of magical fun.

Look forward to a special Back to Hogwarts celebration in Hangzhou's West Lake District. Expect celebratory photo opportunities, a first glimpse at brand new products and a host of magical fun. Find out more by visiting the official Harry Potter Chinese social channel .

Singapore

Visitors to Harry Potter: Visions of Magic with a valid ticket, arriving dressed in their favourite house attire have the chance to win complimentary gifts with other surprises on site.

Australia

Fans in Melbourne, Australia can take advantage of a special ticket offer available on 1st Sept at Harry Potter: The Exhibition.

Online

Don't miss the Back to Hogwarts Showcase at 10:40 BST / 05:40 ET , which will be available on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Expect news, updates and announcements for the year ahead.

There are more Back to Hogwarts activities and events yet to be announced, visit www.harrypotter.com to stay up to date, get Sorted into your Hogwarts house, and join the Harry Potter Fan Club.

