CARRERA EYEWEAR AND DUCATI RENEW THEIR GLOBAL AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF CARRERA|DUCATI SUNGLASSES AND OPTICAL FRAMES UNTIL 2029

THE PARTNERSHIP WITH DUCATI CORSE IS ALSO RECONFIRMED UNTIL 2027.

PADUA, Italy, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 2 successful years together, Carrera Eyewear - Safilo Group Home Brand - and Ducati renew their partnership on and off the racetrack: the perfect mix of performance and style.

PARTNER CARRERA x DUCATI FRANCESCO BAGNAIA AND MARC MARQUEZ - DUCATI RIDERS - WEARING CARRERA|DUCATI 2025 COLLECTION

Carrera Eyewear and Ducati share the same values: a bold attitude and a cutting-edge design that give life to unique products that are a byword for innovation and the utmost quality.

The partnership with Ducati will therefore continue until 2029, giving fans the opportunity to wear the Carrera|Ducati collection, a comprehensive range of sunglasses and optical frames that are highly appreciated by fashion enthusiasts who love design, technology and speed.

Alberto Macciani, Safilo Group Chief Marketing Officer OCB's & Global Head Communication, stated: "The partnership between Carrera and Ducati goes beyond products and sponsorships: over the past few years, we have built a great work team together, that has transposed the ambitious successes enjoyed on the racetrack onto the eyewear sector."

Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing & Corporate Sponsorship Director, remarked: "The collaboration between Ducati and Carrera is perfectly in line with our strategy aimed at offering, to racing enthusiasts, not just high-quality products, but products that reflect our brand's values - design and performance - which, together with Carrera's excellent quality, have created unique eyewear collections that really resonate with consumers. We are therefore very pleased to celebrate the renewal of this successful partnership today".

CARRERA|DUCATI SPONSORSHIP

Carrera will continue to be the Official Partner of DUCATI CORSE for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 championship seasons, lining up together with the Ducati Lenovo Team that over the past few years has secured an amazing number of podiums and wins under its belt thanks to two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia, later clinching the Constructors' Championship (2022-2024) and the Team World Championship Title (2022 and 2024).

For the 2025 season, riders Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez will be the faces of the ad campaign for the CARRERA|DUCATI collection.

NEW SS2025 CARRERA|DUCATI COLLECTION

The CARRERA|DUCATI collection draws inspiration from the iconic design of Ducati's most high-performance bike, the DUCATI Panigale V4, as well as from the creations of the design team of the Borgo Panigale-based company.

The CARRERA|DUCATI collection is highly recognizable thanks to sports-inspired, wraparound fronts and straight temples featuring a combination of Carrera's and Ducati's logos in contrasting colors. The collection stands out for the utmost quality of the materials used: lightweight materials like carbon fiber and titanium and flexible ones like Ultem and rubber.

The aerodynamic lines of Carrera|Ducati products are truly unrivaled in the wind tunnel, meeting the needs of two-wheel enthusiasts - but not only - who are looking for distinctive products with a bold design and a sporty feel.

CARRERA

Carrera – synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality – is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd.

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. - A Sole Shareholder Company - A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterized by high-performance engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. The Ducati factory is located in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: DesertX, Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, Panigale, Streetfighter, SuperSport. In 2015, Ducati launched the Ducati Scrambler: a new bike, accessories and apparel brand that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. In 2020, Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4, the world's first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar, which, with its technology marks a new milestone for the world of two wheels. Ducati's iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2021, Ducati delivered 59.447 bikes to its customers. Ducati competes in both MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. The Company has been racing in the MotoGP category since 2003 and has won the Constructors' World Title in 2007, 2020 and 2021 and the Teams' World Title in 2007 and 2021. Furthermore, Ducati was World Champion in the 2007 season, winning also the Riders' Title. In Superbike, Ducati has won 17 Manufacturer's Titles and 14 Rider's Titles.

