Host and Executive Producer Keanu Reeves And North One Unveil New Limited Series Documenting the Birth of Cadillac Formula 1® Team

Following streaming success of Emmy-award-winning Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, the actor takes F1 enthusiasts inside the high-stakes journey of building and launching the groundbreaking American Formula 1® team.

Team owners, TWG Motorsports and General Motors, to give North One exclusive access.

Series to air before Cadillac Formula 1® Team's inaugural race in Melbourne in March 2026.

INDIANAPOLIS and SILVERSTONE, England, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker and longtime motorsport enthusiast Keanu Reeves today announced a new multi-part, unscripted documentary series produced in partnership with North One, part of the All3Media group, that showcases the behind-the-scenes story of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team's effort to join the pinnacle of world motorsport. Made possible by exclusive access from Cadillac Formula 1® Team, TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), the series traces the creation of the sport's newest and uniquely American team as it prepares for its debut at the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship™ season opener in Melbourne.

Keanu Reeves, Host and Executive Producer, New Series Documenting the Birth of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team. Photo credit: Boo George / All Rights Reserved TWG Motorsports

Reeves rejoins the production team from North One with his own KR+SH production company for this new series, serving as host and executive producer mere months after his International Emmy-award win for the acclaimed Disney+ docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. Developed by Emmy-award-winning director and executive producer Simon Hammerson and three-time BAFTA-winning executive producer Neil Duncanson, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team docuseries brings together a powerhouse of creative talent to capture the ultimate story of sporting jeopardy in the high-octane world of Formula 1® and offer audiences a trackside seat for the whole ride.

"I'm very honored and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1® Team story and its incredible journey into the world of Formula 1® racing," said Reeves. "Our goal with the docuseries is to bring audiences into the heart of this journey and showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world."

The documentary follows the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, launched by TWG Motorsports in partnership with GM, as it embarks on the formidable task of building a Formula 1® organization from the ground up. Audiences will get an intimate look at the unique challenges of assembling a competitive team on an accelerated timeline and receive a first-hand account of the vision behind establishing a distinctly American presence in a sport long dominated by European powerhouses.

By documenting the challenges, setbacks, drive and determination required to build a new contender in Formula 1®, the series will captivate both motorsport fans and viewers interested in stories of resilience, cultural aspiration and the pursuit of ambitious goals. The story will also explore the journey to build the first American-based team amidst the backdrop of Formula 1®'s continuing growth with audiences in the US and around the world.

"This is a story of bold ambition and relentless drive," said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and the Cadillac Formula 1® Team. "We're honored to work with Keanu, whose passion and knowledge of racing runs deep, and proud to partner with GM on this incredible story. We have an opportunity to welcome a new generation of fans to Formula 1® and Keanu's creativity is the perfect spark to ignite that journey.''

"General Motors and TWG Motorsports joined forces on a bold mission—to build a uniquely American Formula 1 team," said Mark Reuss, GM President. "It's a thrill to have Keanu Reeves document the Cadillac Formula 1 Team's journey to our first season in the FIA Formula One World Championship™."

KR&SH Productions is a documentary-focused production company founded by Keanu Reeves and Simon Hammerson. Their first collaboration, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, received international acclaim and won an International Emmy in 2024.

North One was created in 1990 and has a long history of creating first-class and award-winning factual and sporting content.

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower-emission cars, trucks, and SUVs.

