TWG Global launches TWG Motorsports with brands across F1, INDYCAR, NASCAR and IMSA

TWG Motorsports to champion the world's most high performing racing teams

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG Global today announces the launch of TWG Motorsports, a new division created to bring together a portfolio of leading motorsports organizations to drive competitive excellence, ingenuity and commercial innovation across the globe, with the aim of challenging at the very top of the sport.

Established in late 2024 by TWG Global co-chairs Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, TWG Motorsports is focused on setting a new standard for racing. Their commitment to driving innovation by utilizing next-generation technologies and leveraging synergies continues a history of commitment to sports as evidenced by a TWG Global sports portfolio that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea Football Club, Professional Women's Hockey League and stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and other ventures. TWG Motorsports will apply the same transformative growth mindset to racing.

Longtime Mark Walter partner Dan Towriss will lead TWG Motorsports as CEO. "Dan has been instrumental in forming the landmark Cadillac Formula 1 team in partnership with General Motors and acquiring for TWG Global a broad racing portfolio that includes Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports," Walter said.

"We're excited to see these teams united under the TWG Motorsports umbrella and Dan's leadership,'' Tull added. Towriss also serves as CEO of Group 1001 Insurance, a U.S. financial services firm with more than $66 billion in assets under management.

"With a combination of operational excellence, technology and innovation, TWG Motorsports has the opportunity to drive true transformation in racing, set new standards for the industry and build a legacy of success across the globe,'' Towriss said.

The division launches with a suite of renowned motorsports businesses already on its roster, including:

Cadillac Formula 1: TWG Motorsports has partnered with General Motors to create the Cadillac Formula 1 team, expected to join the grid in 2026

Andretti Global: A motorsports organization with teams competing in the INDYCAR Series, Indy NXT and Formula E

A motorsports organization with teams competing in the INDYCAR Series, Indy NXT and Formula E Spire Motorsports: A race winning NASCAR team with entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Truck Series

A race winning NASCAR team with entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Truck Series Wayne Taylor Racing: Wayne Taylor Racing is a dominant force in endurance racing, competing in the GTP and GTD classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as well as in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

Walkinshaw Andretti United: The Bathurst 1000 winning race team competing in Australia's Supercars Championship. The team is a partnership between Walkinshaw Racing, Andretti Global/TWG Motorsports and United Autosports.

By uniting the expertise, resources, and innovation of its teams, TWG Motorsports will use its comprehensive racing know-how to reshape the industry. Through advanced and emerging technologies, operational excellence, and hands-on experience—whether in the pit, among spectators, or on the track—TWG Motorsports takes a technology-forward, cross-industry and operations-driven approach that sets it apart. By consolidating efforts across multiple categories and sharing infrastructure worldwide, TWG Motorsports is poised to lead the field and break new ground in motorsport.

About TWG Motorsports:

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, created to unify a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1 team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence, and industry-leading marketing acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing, and winning at the highest levels of the sport.

For more information, visit www.TWGMotorsports.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626744/TWG_MOTORSPORTS_VERT_BLK_Logo.jpg