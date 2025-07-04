"Buddhist, Queer and Beautiful" - Pure Land Foundation Celebrates Pride With New Series Featuring Kodo Nishimura

LONDON, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of London Pride, the Pure Land Foundation is proud to launch "Buddhist, Queer and Beautiful", a powerful new YouTube video series created in collaboration with Kodo Nishimura, a globally recognised makeup artist, Buddhist monk, and LGBTQ+ advocate.

Kodo Nishimura in his Tokyo Temple. Photo by Masaki Sato

The YouTube series explores themes of identity, self-love, and resilience, offering an affirming space for those navigating the intersection of LGBTQ+ and Buddhist philosophy. According to UK mental health charity Mind, 50% of LGBTQ+ individuals will experience severe distress due to societal pressures. The series explores how ancient philosophy and self expression can support healing and empowerment within LGBTQ+ communities.

When Kodo first came out, his father, a professor of Buddhist studies, told him to "live the life that you want". A senior monk later affirmed that Buddhism does not discriminate based on sexuality, appearance or background. Kodo has since dedicated his career to uplifting LGBTQ+ voices through a blend of artistry, spirituality and lived experience.

Kodo Nishimura serves as Vice Deputy at the 500-year-old Choshoji Temple in Tokyo. Kodo trained as a fine artist at Parsons School of Design in New York. He has appeared on TV programmes including 'Queer Eye: We're In Japan' and is author of the book 'This Monk Wears Heels'. TIME Magazine honoured Kodo as a Next Generation Leader, noting his "mission to spread the message of equality in Buddhism".

The Pure Land Foundation was first founded in 2015 by philanthropist and LGBTQ+ advocate Bruno Wang to support spiritual and emotional wellness. Since 2024, the Pure Land Foundation has become an advocacy organisation, engaging and educating audiences through original content creation focused on how the adoption of Buddhism inspired philosophies can relieve individual suffering and support emotional wellbeing.

Speaking about the series, Pure Land Foundation founder Bruno Wang said:

"Affirming, inclusive Buddhist communities and practices such as mindfulness and compassion can significantly improve mental well-being, countering stigma and internal conflict. The affirmations within this first limited series will help the LGBTQ+ community to learn how Buddhist philosophies can be empowering and uplifting."

Speaking about the series, Kodo Nishimura said:

"I am grateful to be a part of something that would have supported me when I needed it most. If you ever doubt yourself, please remember that shining in your colour makes the world more colourful and more beautiful."

To access the series, follow @thepurelandfoundation on YouTube.

