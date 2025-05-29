IXL Learning Acquires MyTutor, the UK's Most Trusted Tutoring Platform

"Effective tutoring isn't just about getting extra help. It's about who gives it. When a tutor understands your struggle, you get ahead," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "MyTutor's refreshingly different approach creates a natural connection between students and tutors—one that helps learners feel seen, supported and engaged. We're excited to work together to bring this kind of meaningful support to even more people."

What if every learner had backup when it mattered most?

Across the UK, students are missing more school and falling further behind . At the same time, the education system faces a perfect storm of challenges: teacher shortages, complex learner needs and mounting pressure. Meanwhile, families are increasingly seeking personalised tutoring that's effective and accessible—but as demand grows, supply has dwindled, widening the achievement gap between the haves and have-nots.

Since 2013, MyTutor has been closing that gap by making one-on-one, personalised learning accessible to those who need it most. It matches learners with high-achieving university students who offer not only subject expertise, but also a near-peer connection that makes coursework click. More than 10,000 tutors teach over 30 subjects—from core areas such as Maths, English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics to key qualifications, like GCSEs and A-Levels.

With live video, collaborative whiteboards and lesson recordings, MyTutor's online classroom brings learning to life. And the results are clear: Students typically make a full grade of progress in just one term—growth that is more than 2.5 times their peers'. That impact has led to partnerships with over 1,600 secondary schools and more than 4 million lessons delivered nationwide.

"At MyTutor, our mission is to transform the lives of 1,000,000 learners. As the education landscape evolves, we've been looking for the right partner to help us take the next step—that brings experience of operating at scale, shares our commitment to impact and enables us to build for the long term," said Bertie Hubbard, Co-founder and CEO of MyTutor. "With millions of learners on their platforms and nearly three decades of founder-led growth, IXL Learning brings both the values and the track record to help us achieve that."

A worldwide team supporting learners wherever they are

IXL Learning is a global company with 1,500 employees spanning the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany and Latin America. With teams in multiple continents, the company provides on-the-ground support to schools, businesses and organisations, and individuals to help them achieve their goals. Its family of brands includes Wyzant , the largest tutoring network in the United States; Rosetta Stone , which offers language tutoring to learners around the world; and IXL , proud recipient of a 2025 BETT Award.

About MyTutor

MyTutor is the UK's leading online tutoring platform, connecting learners with vetted and trained university-level tutors through a scalable, purpose-built platform. The company works with over a third of UK secondary schools and has delivered more than 4 million lessons since its founding in 2013. For more information, visit www.mytutor.co.uk .

About IXL Learning

IXL Learning has revolutionised educational technology since it began in 1998. Today, the company leads the world of education through innovation and provides a diverse set of products and services that help learners develop skills in math, literacy, language, and more. IXL Learning's brands include IXL , Rosetta Stone , Dictionary.com , Thesaurus.com , SpanishDictionary.com , ingles.com , FrenchDictionary.com , MyTutor , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , TPT , ABCya , Education.com and Carson Dellosa Education . The company's mission is to create breakthrough solutions to education's most pressing challenges and inspire students to become life-long learners. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom .

Press Contact

Timmy Amoo

Lem-uhn PR & Communications Agency

timmy@lem-uhn.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698520/MyTutor.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/370627/IXL_Learning_Logo.jpg