How OneSchool Global Uses IXL to Turn a Mountain of Data Into a Roadmap for Every Student

Having assessment data is great. Knowing exactly what to teach next is even better.

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For OneSchool Global (OSG), NWEA MAP® Growth™ exam results provide a crucial snapshot of academic progress for more than 8,000 students. Yet teachers across 120 campuses in 20 countries face a common hurdle: transforming that wealth of data into personalised instruction that can improve future assessment scores. Today, OSG announced it has selected IXL to solve that challenge.

Connecting testing to teaching

The lightbulb moment for OSG arrived last year. During a pilot programme, teachers leveraged IXL's personalised MAP® study plans—created in partnership with NWEA—to quickly transform RIT scores into targeted next steps for students.

The process was straightforward but transformative: When teachers uploaded assessment results, IXL identified exactly what students were ready to learn and generated the skills they should practise to progress. Suddenly, test scores weren't just numbers anymore; they evolved into individualised roadmaps guiding learners toward closing knowledge gaps and enriching their education.

"We wanted one platform that could simplify MAP® preparation and move the needle for our students. With IXL, our homeroom teachers felt they finally had something that made a real difference," said Christopher O'Reilly, Global Director of Digital Learning at OneSchool Global. "It gave teachers back valuable time and students a clear plan. The pilot proved just how powerful that combination could be."

Following the successful trial, OneSchool Global rolled out IXL to every campus, from classrooms in New Zealand to schools across Europe and North America.

"Assessment data is most useful when it directly shapes instruction. But one of the hardest parts of teaching is looking at a spreadsheet of scores and figuring out exactly what each of your students should work on next to grow. We're proud to help OneSchool Global remove that guesswork so teachers move seamlessly from test results to targeted support," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning.

IXL also tapped into something deeper: students became more motivated to take ownership of their learning. They started actively tracking their improvement, setting individual goals and developing a stronger sense of agency.

"What excites us most is seeing students take charge of their learning," said O'Reilly. "They're not just answering questions; they're understanding the 'why' behind them, developing a growth mindset and becoming more self-directed."

