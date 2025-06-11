HBO Max Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with July Expansion into Multiple New Markets

HBO Max will offer hit titles including A Minecraft Movie , the Harry Potter movies, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, Peacemaker , and future series such as Task , and IT: Welcome to Derry

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that HBO Max, the premier global streaming platform, will launch direct-to-consumer in multiple new countries this July. The platform will become available in Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Tajikistan.

HBO Max Logo The Last of Us

These countries join their European neighbours in accessing an unparalleled lineup of entertainment from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Max Originals and much more. This includes the global sensation A Minecraft Movie, the Harry Potter movies, returning series like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt and Peacemaker, and future series such as Task, and IT: Welcome to Derry — as well as iconic series such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and 90 Day Fiancé from TLC and Gold Rush from Discovery.*

Sports on HBO Max will be available in select countries, with events including tennis Grand Slams — Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon, and US Open — as well as cycling's Grand Tours — Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta a España, Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes — and major winter sports events**. Rights vary between countries.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "Our continued global expansion of HBO Max is helping fuel the great momentum we continue to see for the service. These 12 countries will be followed by a few additional markets later this year, and launches in Germany, Italy and the U.K. early next year. Each new market further positions HBO Max as a worldwide destination for the best in entertainment."

Jamie Cooke, EVP and MD, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "As we mark a period of incredible momentum and engagement in Europe, we're thrilled to bring HBO Max to multiple new countries. This expansion is an important milestone in the globalisation of HBO Max, and it reflects our commitment to delivering world-class storytelling to audiences everywhere. Subscribers can look forward to enjoying a premium streaming service that combines quality content from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Discovery, Eurosport and much more."

HBO Max offers two subscription plans***:

Standard Plan – allows subscribers to stream on two devices at once with full HD resolution and up to 30 downloads for offline viewing (limits apply).

– allows subscribers to stream on two devices at once with full HD resolution and up to 30 downloads for offline viewing (limits apply). Premium Plan – allows subscribers to stream on four devices at once with 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos (as available) and enjoy up to 100 downloads for offline viewing (limits apply).

HBO Max is available on major devices such as select mobiles, tablets, and connected TVs. Subscribers can pay via major providers (Visa, Mastercard, Amex, PayPal), and through in-app purchases on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Samsung Checkout.

The global expansion of HBO Max follows earlier 2025 launches in Australia and Türkiye. Additional launches are planned in 2025 and into 2026 as momentum continues to build for HBO Max. WBD ended the first quarter of 2025 with 122.3 million streaming subscribers, an increase of 5.3 million from the previous quarter.

Note to editors

*Title availability varies by market.

**2025/2026 sports events.

***Channels, live events and sports, where available, contain ads. All plans may include sponsorship, product placement, and Cross-Promotional Content.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, BluTV, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, HBO Max, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit http://www.wbd.com.

About HBO Max

HBO Max® is the premier global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news (where available). HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' all in one place.

