Nature's Best expert reveals 5 collagen myths that are still fooling consumers

12 Jun, 2025, 09:39 GMT

  • Collagen production starts to decline in late 20s, yet most people wait until visible ageing to act
  • Peptides around 2,000 Daltons are best absorbed, says expert
  • Many collagen supplements target skin, but type II is needed for joint support

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, England  , June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen continues to dominate the beauty and wellness industries, but one expert is urging consumers to look beyond the hype and understand what really works.

Sally Lott, Product Developer at Nature's Best, debunks the myths that are leading people to buy the wrong products and waste money.

"There is a lot of clever marketing around collagen, but if people don't understand what they're taking or what they actually need, it's easy to get it wrong," says Lott.

Here are five myths consumers should rethink:

1.  All collagen is the same

"This is one of the most common misconceptions, but the reality is that there are different types of collagens stored and used in other areas of the body," says Lott. "If you're looking at supporting skin health, your supplement needs to offer types I and III, but if you want to focus on joint care, then you need type II."

2.  Bigger doses mean better results

"Molecular weight is important for absorption, and normally collagen peptides are around 3,000-5,000 Daltons. I recommend looking for a hydrolysed collagen peptide that's, on average, 2,000 Daltons in size, as being smaller, they facilitate digestion, absorption, and distribution in the body."

3.  Food sources are enough

"Food is always a good start, but in today's world with people following different diets, it can be difficult to source enough. If you are supplementing, look for a brand using material used in clinical trials at the dose provided. Ingredients with demonstrated efficacy may be more expensive, but they offer reassurance that your investment isn't going to waste."

4.  You don't need collagen until later in life

"Research indicates that collagen decline starts in your late 20s," Lott explains. "It's very gradual, but lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet and lack of sleep can accelerate it."

5.  Collagen is just for women

"Collagen is found throughout the body, both male and female," says Lott. "We all want to look and feel our best, so collagen is ideal for all."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709596/Natures_Best_Collagen_Skin_Health.jpg

