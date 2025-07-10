Nature's Best shares science-backed advice to prevent premature ageing, from the inside out

5 Everyday Habits That Secretly Age Your Skin – According to a Supplement Expert

SPF neglect, poor sleep and over-cleansing quietly damage skin's natural defences

Collagen breakdown begins in your 20s—yet many wait for visible signs to act

Daily damage from pollution and stress is often overlooked

LONDON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of us follow routines to care for our skin, but some habits may age it faster.

Sally Lott, Product Developer at Nature's Best, shares five skin-ageing habits and how to fix them.

"Many people look for the latest serum or skincare tool but forget the basics – sleep, hydration, and inner health," says Lott. "Collagen loss starts in your 20s, but we often don't act until lines appear. It is time to rethink our approach.

Here are five everyday habits that could be speeding up your skin's ageing:

Neglecting nutrition and hydration



"Nutrition is important at any age, especially getting enough vegetables and good fats," says Lott. "Staying hydrated is one of the easiest things to rectify, and your skin will love you for it, as it helps carry nutrients and flush out waste."



Skipping SPF



"Not wearing SPF allows UVA and UVB rays direct access to skin," explains Lott. "It's one of the most avoidable causes of premature ageing, yet many only apply it in summer."



Sleeping with makeup on



"Not removing makeup leaves pores clogged and prevents regeneration," Lott warns. "Even without makeup, pollution builds up and should be cleansed away nightly."



Over-washing or exfoliating



"Too much cleansing or exfoliating can disrupt the skin's natural defences," says Lott. "This often leads to dryness, oil imbalance or breakouts."



Underestimating stress and sleep



"A sleep-deprived body often shows in your complexion first. Stress also impacts skin appearance. Reducing stress through walking, yoga, or a hobby can make a difference."

How to support your skin from within?

"It's never too late to support your skin," says Lott. "A collagen supplement with type I and III peptides helps maintain skin structure, and a good multivitamin is the simplest, most cost-effective way to support skin health."

Lott also recommends a nutrient-rich diet with healthy fats from fish, seeds, or avocados. "Stay hydrated, avoid smoking, limit alcohol, and prioritise sleep and stress – your skin will thank you."