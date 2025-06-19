Saudi Arabia Breaks into Top 100, a First for the Arab Region

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 QS World University Rankings features 107 universities from the Arab Region—25 more compared to last year. For the first time, Saudi Arabia breaks into the global Top 100, marking a historic milestone for the region.

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals leads the Arab region, rising to 67th globally—the first Arab institution ever to enter the top 100. Qatar University climbs to 112th, and King Saud University advances to 143rd, reinforcing the region's growing influence on the global higher education stage.

Top Arab Institutions in QS World University Rankings 2026:

2026 Rank 2025 Rank



67 101 KFUPM Saudi Arabia 112 122 Qatar University Qatar 143 =200 King Saud University Saudi Arabia 163 149 King Abdul Aziz University Saudi Arabia =177 202 Khalifa University UAE 229 =261 United Arab Emirates University UAE =237 250 American University of Beirut Lebanon =244 183 Hamad Bin Khalifa University Qatar =272 =332 American University of Sharjah UAE =324 =368 University of Jordan Jordan =328 434 University of Sharjah UAE =334 =362 Sultan Qaboos University Oman =347 =350 Cairo University Egypt =381 =410 The American University in Cairo Egypt 391 =501 Abu Dhabi University UAE

In total, 42% of ranked Arab universities improved their position, 32% remained stable, and 26% declined. Eleven institutions appear in the rankings for the first time—six from Jordan, five from Iraq, and three each from Lebanon and Oman. Saudi Arabia adds two new entrants, and Palestine sees one institution ranked for the first time.

The UAE sees seven of its 12 universities rise in rank, with Khalifa University entering the top 200. Egypt adds five new entries, while Cairo University climbs to 347th. Jordan and Iraq are among the top contributors of new ranked universities worldwide.

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said:

"Only nine countries added five or more universities to the rankings this year—and three of them are in the Arab region. This reflects a rapidly evolving ecosystem."

Governments in the region are increasingly linking higher education performance to national goals. Saudi Arabia aims for five universities in the top 200 by 2030. The UAE aligns rankings with its Higher Education Strategy 2030, and Egypt incorporates education as a central element of its Vision 2030.

As global competition intensifies QS underscores the importance of international visibility, research collaboration, and graduate outcomes for maintaining momentum.

