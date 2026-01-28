Europe's Best Universities Revealed

Oxford crowned top, Ireland & Portugal among most improved & four new entries in the top-50

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Europe.

The University of Oxford is crowned #1 for the first time since 2024. ETH Zurich drops to second and UCL and Imperial are joint third. This edition features 950+ universities from across Europe, including some 290 debuts.

Top--10 2026 2025



1 3 University of Oxford UK 2 1 ETH Zurich Switzerland =3 5 UCL UK =3 2 Imperial College London UK 5 4 University of Cambridge UK 6 6 The University of Edinburgh UK 7 8 King's College London UK 8 9 Université PSL France 9 7 The University of Manchester UK 10 10 EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne Switzerland

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS Europe rankings remain an essential tool for benchmarking academic excellence and supporting students, scholars and institutions in their decision-making."

Highlights

UK: Most represented overall and holds seven of the top--10, including Oxford which rises to #1 for first time since 2024

Most represented overall and holds seven of the top--10, including Oxford which rises to #1 for first time since 2024 France: Université PSL rises to eighth and excels in Papers per Faculty and International Research Network

Université PSL rises to eighth and excels in Papers per Faculty and International Research Network Germany: 12 top-50 universities in Faculty to Student Ratio, with TUM leading as Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München rises back into the top-20 and KIT enters top-50.

12 top-50 universities in Faculty to Student Ratio, with TUM leading as Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München rises back into the top-20 and KIT enters top-50. Switzerland: Despite ETH dropping to second, only the UK has more universities in the top-10. University of Geneva enters top-50. Switzerland is Europe's best top-performer in International Faculty

Despite ETH dropping to second, only the UK has more universities in the top-10. University of Geneva enters top-50. Switzerland is Europe's best top-performer in Ireland: Among the most improved with Portugal, with six of last year's eight universities rising. Four debut. UCD enters top-50

Among the most improved with Portugal, with six of last year's eight universities rising. Four debut. UCD enters top-50 Italy: Fouth most represented country, with 14 debuts and four institutions retaining their positions in the top-100

Fouth most represented country, with 14 debuts and four institutions retaining their positions in the top-100 Spain: Seven in 10 universities from last year improve in Academic Reputation as institutions score high in Exchange Students

Seven in 10 universities from last year improve in Academic Reputation as institutions score high in Exchange Students Netherlands: 10 top-100 universities means only UK and Germany have more, while Delft University of Technology climbs to 11 th

10 top-100 universities means only UK and Germany have more, while Delft University of Technology climbs to 11 Nordics : Sweden is one of six countries with a top-20 university, with Lund at 12 th . Aarhus re-enters the top-50 for Denmark for the first time since 2024.

: Sweden is one of six countries with a top-20 university, with Lund at 12 . Aarhus re-enters the top-50 for Denmark for the first time since 2024. Czechia is the only Eastern European country represented among the top 100, with Charles University placing 92 nd .

is the only Eastern European country represented among the top 100, with Charles University placing 92 . Turkey: Second most represented country. Its premier institution, Koç University, rises to 143rd.

