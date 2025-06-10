Relativity Fest London Showcases the Future of Discoverable Data

Relativity announces expanded capabilities in modern data management and enhanced processing, and spotlights how the EMEA legal community is embracing generative AI

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, announced expanded capabilities to meet the evolving needs of legal teams managing emerging data types during the opening keynote at Relativity Fest London. The company also shared data processing improvements and highlighted how EMEA customers are driving results with the company's generative AI product suite, Relativity aiR.

"As the legal industry navigates a wave of change—from emerging data types to the rise of generative AI—Relativity is focused on empowering our customers with a platform that's not just a system of record, but a system of action," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "While generative AI often takes the spotlight, we're not losing sight of the elements that massively enhance RelativityOne, like super-powered processing, advanced short message review and integrations that equip our customers to embrace an immense amount of data and different types of datasets. These core capabilities are what ultimately power Relativity aiR and drive better efficiency and outcomes for our customers."

Expanding modern data support: Collection for Google's Gemini app and enhanced short message review

As organisations adopt generative AI across their workflows, Relativity is expanding its robust list of cloud data sources and chatbot data source coverage with data point collection for Google Workspace collection for the Gemini app through Collect in RelativityOne. Launching in July, the connector enables users to capture prompt and response data—along with key metadata—for use in legal and compliance workflows. Collected data is automatically converted into Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) for easy review in a near-native format, helping teams move quickly from collection to analysis.

With billions of active users and terabytes across short message platforms, and 200% year-over-year growth of short messages in RelativityOne, Relativity continues to enhance its industry-leading short message review experience. The platform now features a redesigned search interface that enables users to search message-level metadata with precision, including 25 different attributes like participant interactions, time ranges, message edits, deletions and reactions. Once key messages are identified, users can tag them individually, making it easier to quickly find what is critical for their case.

Cutting time to review with accelerated processing speeds and integrated A/V transcription

Over 93% of RelativityOne customers use Relativity's processing engine to prioritise data sets and get native files ready for review with unparalleled speeds. With RelativityOne's high-speed processing capabilities, legal teams can seamlessly tackle larger, more complex cases and even begin case review on the same day they upload terabytes of data.

"In the past year, we doubled processing speeds in RelativityOne to 100 gigabytes per hour, and we're going to double that again this year," said Keith Carlson, Chief Technology Officer at Relativity. "But we're not stopping there, and we will build on that momentum to work toward doubling it again next year. As data volumes continue to grow exponentially, we're committed to staying ahead of the curve and delivering capabilities that can outpace the demands of modern legal work."

Additionally, Relativity will release Audio and Video (A/V) Transcription in RelativityOne this month. Relativity's integrated, secure solution transforms A/V review into a fast and intuitive part of the RelativityOne workflow. With powerful transcription capabilities, users can quickly convert A/V files into searchable text and add comments directly to transcripts, ensuring that key evidence is easily accessible, actionable and ready for collaboration. This innovation streamlines review efficiency and reduces manual processing time.

Beyond the buzz: How generative AI is delivering value across the EMEA legal community

As generative AI moves from exploration to implementation, top EMEA law firms and legal teams are applying aiR's agentic workflows to deliver measurable results. Since becoming generally available in late 2024, already more than half of EMEA RelativityOne customers have embraced aiR, and EMEA projects have made up approximately 20% of all documents run through aiR this year globally.

Leaning into the capabilities of generative AI to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in document review, Clifford Chance, a multinational law firm based in London, integrated Relativity aiR for Review.

"In mere days, our team can harness aiR for Review to complete large-scale review matters that would have previously taken weeks, enabling us to meet clients' tight deadlines with no sacrifice to quality," said Ankur Malik, Global Head of Forensic Technology & eDiscovery at Clifford Chance. "From what we've witnessed, aiR for Review has the capacity to redefine investigation—it does more than just increase speed to results, aiR for Review sets a new baseline for how intelligent and accurate document review can be, as a whole."

As a Relativity Provider Partner, professional services company, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is leveraging the power of aiR to deliver insights faster, at a lower cost and with more accuracy for their clients. With aiR for Review, A&M has helped clients reduce first-pass review costs by 66% while achieving 99% accuracy, exceeding the benchmarks set by traditional human review teams. In one recent matter using Relativity aiR for Privilege, the review timeline was cut from 12 weeks with 20 reviewers to just four weeks with 12 reviewers, saving over £300,000.

"With aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege we can identify critical information faster than ever, so we can spend less time digging through massive datasets and more time being truly consultative, adding strategic value and helping our clients with their complex challenges from the outset," said Gary Foster, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal. "We are excited to have the opportunity to use the latest generative AI technology in the platform that we all know and trust."

