Relativity Celebrates Legal Industry Leaders at the 2025 Innovation Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced the winners of this year's Innovation Awards at Relativity Fest. The Innovation Awards are an annual celebration of the Relativity community's brilliant minds and the innovations shaping tomorrow's legal industry. This year, the Innovation Awards underwent thoughtful transformation to more accurately reflect the evolving needs and priorities of the community.

"As our industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we saw an opportunity to reimagine the Innovation Awards to better reflect that momentum and honor the exceptional individuals and solutions that are pushing the envelope," said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. "In a time marked by constant change, our commitment to celebrating curiosity, creativity and progress remains stronger than ever."

The 2025 Innovation Awards categories fall into two overarching themes: Best Innovator and Best Innovation. The Best Innovator categories honor the tech mavericks and curious changemakers transforming the industry. The Best Innovation categories honor those organizations solving complex legal data challenges with custom solutions and creative workflows.

Finalists in the Best Innovator categories are decided by a judging committee, and winners are determined through a community vote. Best Innovation category finalists and winners are determined by a combination of a community vote and a judging committee. The winners this year work at, or directly with, law firms, education institutions, financial institutions and consultant management companies. The 2025 Innovation Awards winners are:

Best Innovator Categories

Access to Justice: Melissa Weberman, Counsel and Head of eDiscovery & Data Analytics Group, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Daniel Smith, eDiscovery Consultant, A&O Shearman Legal Education: Andrew Pardieck, Professor, Southern Illinois University Simmons Law School

Nicole Allen, E-Discovery of Counsel, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP Stellar Women: Sarah Cole, Director of Client Engagements, Cimplifi

Best Innovation Categories

Beyond: CDS Vision Financial Analysis, CDS

CDS Vision Financial Analysis, CDS Organize: eMerge Split!, Troutman Pepper Locke eMerge

eMerge Split!, Troutman Pepper Locke eMerge Discover: HSF Kramer Snap, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

HSF Kramer Snap, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Act: Allens Chronology Plus, Allens

Allens Chronology Plus, Allens Workflow: Hatch Waxman Pipeline Protection & Redaction Workflow, IntrepidX

Relativity congratulates all submissions for the innovative work delivered in the past year. For more information on the Innovation Awards and its refreshed category descriptions, click here.

About Relativity

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

