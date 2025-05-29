A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including STORM Therapeutics, Pony.ai, and Nescafé.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: STORM Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate STC-15 in Combination with LOQTORZI® and Appointment of Atif Abbas, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Collaboration enables Phase 1b/2 study with STORM's lead product, STC-15 in combination with Coherus's next generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab) in patients with NSCLC, HNSCC, melanoma, and endometrial cancer.

2: Pony.ai Partners with Dubai RTA to Accelerate Autonomous Mobility in the Middle Eastern Metropolis

Pony.ai today announces that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to deploy its advanced robotaxi fleet in the region.

3: SOPHIE TURNER RETURNS TO THE SOUTH OF FRANCE TO REIGNITE HER LOVE AFFAIR WITH THE ST-GERMAIN HUGO SPRITZ

This summer, ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur announces a dazzling second act, with actress and global style icon Sophie Turner celebrating the return of the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz as the ultimate cocktail of the season.

4: The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation"

Winners will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on 5th June at the Natural History Museum in London.

5: Nescafé's first-ever global influencer Zach King is bringing magic to the brand

Nescafé announces today a global partnership with renowned digital magician and filmmaker, Zach King, who will serve as the brand's first-ever global influencer.

6: Huntsman Corporation Expands Global Business Services Center in Kraków, Embraces Future-Ready Workforce

Huntsman Corporation is proud to announce the successful relocation of its Global Business Services (GBS) center in Kraków to a spacious, future ready office designed to support the ongoing growth of its GBS operation.

7: Dr. Serkan Aygin Celebrates 25 Years as a Hair Transplant Pioneer in Istanbul, Turkey

Award-winning Dr. Serkan Aygin was among the first team to perform hair transplant surgery in Istanbul, Turkey and has since been a pioneer in the industry, introducing new, innovative techniques and hair loss treatments. This year he celebrates 25 years of practice in hair restoration.

8: Finastra to Sell Treasury and Capital Markets Division to Apax Funds

Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications, and funds advised by Apax Partners LLP ("Apax"), a leading global private equity advisory firm, today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Finastra intends to sell its Treasury and Capital Markets ("TCM") business unit to an affiliate of Apax.

9: Cannes Hosts the 2025 WIBA Awards Celebrating Top Global Influencers

The seventh annual WIBA Awards—celebrating social media personalities dedicated to making a global impact—were held on May 23, 2025, at the iconic Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious event brought together hundreds of leading content creators behind the year's most viral moments.

10: The world of entertainment converges to celebrate Bahrain's growing prominence as a global center for tourism experiences and media

Hollywood stars and influential personalities gathered at Cipriani Bahrain to celebrate the Kingdom of Bahrain's growing influence as a global hub for entertainment, media, sports, and culture.

11: Ping An's Mother's Needlework Public Welfare Program Showcased at London Craft Week

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. presented its Mother's Needlework public welfare program at London Craft Week 2025, in the "Tiangong Kaiwu: Crafting Works Of China" exhibition of the China Pavilion.

12: ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO LAUNCH THIRD I / AM DROP WITH UNIQUE SANTAN CUP COLLABORATION

Founded by UK artist Dave, the Santan Cup features an all-star ensemble, bringing together a grassroots footballing community alongside some of the biggest names in music with ex-Premier League footballers and actors for a one-of-a-kind tournament during the Monaco Grand Prix.

