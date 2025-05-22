SOPHIE TURNER RETURNS TO THE SOUTH OF FRANCE TO REIGNITE HER LOVE AFFAIR WITH THE ST-GERMAIN HUGO SPRITZ

Brand-New Short Film Spotlights Internationally Acclaimed Actress Inviting the World to 'Sip Into Something Fresher Tasting' As She Crafts the Perfect ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz

Turner's Global Campaign with ST-GERMAIN Expands in its Second Year, Serving Up Celebrated Chef Collaborations and a Fresh New Wave of Creative Content

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur announces a dazzling second act, with actress and global style icon Sophie Turner celebrating the return of the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz as the ultimate cocktail of the season. Last year, Sophie chose to take a fresher path, and this year, she continues to embrace the lighter side of life with a ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz in hand. Sophie stars in a rom-com-inspired sequel to last year's campaign short film, only this time around, she's the one stepping behind the bar. With her signature wit (and lack of culinary prowess), Sophie shows fans just how simple it is to elevate everyday moments with a touch of French flair and the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz. The campaign will continue throughout the season, with culinary digital content collaborations helping Sophie enhance her skills in the kitchen, while activations around the globe give guests a chance to bask in the beauty of living brightly.

"I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with ST-GERMAIN, a brand that not only embodies my philosophy of embracing the lighter side of life, but also makes me look pretty good behind a bar," shares Sophie Turner. "I'm excited to finally show off my bartending skills in this summer's sequel and, whilst I might not be a chef, when it comes to making the perfect drink, I've definitely found my signature – the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz."

As the spritz continues its reign as one of the hottest cocktail trends — now ranked as the third most popular cocktail in the UK**— people are searching for new ways to spritz, demanding creativity and choice from their drinks. Google search volume for the ST-GERMAIN Spritz grew +49% and +122% for its Italian cousin, the Hugo Spritz* in 2024, proving that this elegant spritz variation's popularity is only continuing to rise as it delivers a lighter, brighter taste profile, one that modern drinkers are gravitating towards. The new campaign invites viewers to break away from the ordinary and sip into something fresher and sweeter tasting with the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz, crafted with ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, prosecco, sparkling water, and finished with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

"We were thrilled to see how last year's campaign resonated with audiences, much like the continued rise of the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz which has grown year-over year from trending cocktail to summer menu favourite," said Emma Fox, Global Vice President of ST-GERMAIN. "Sophie Turner has played a key role in introducing spritz lovers to the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz's lighter, fresher, and subtly sweet taste profile. Her effortless charm and joyful spirit continue to make her an ideal partner for the brand. We're excited to unveil the next chapter of this campaign and inspire even more people to elevate their drinking occasions with the ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz."

ST-GERMAIN's campaign will extend with activations at the world's most vibrant events and hotspots throughout the summer, serving up a taste of joyful Riviera playfulness across the globe. From the stylish rooftop bars of London and sun-soaked shores of St. Tropez to the enchanting vistas of the Amalfi Coast, ST-GERMAIN will be at the heart of the season's most unforgettable moments - whether at chic spritz terraces or Europe's hottest music festivals.

Find the full ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz recipe to craft for any sparkling occasion below. Be sure to visit www.stgermainliqueur.com and follow @StGermainDrinks and @SophieT on Instagram to see all the latest campaign installments.

The ST-GERMAIN Hugo Spritz Recipe

Ingredients

45 ml ST~GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

60 ml Martini Prosecco

60 ml Soda Water

8-10 Mint Leaves

Lime wedge for garnish

Mint sprig for garnish

Directions: Add ice into a wine glass. Pour ST-GERMAIN and top with sparkling wine and soda water. Stir the drink to combine all the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

ABOUT ST-GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR

ST-GERMAIN is a French liqueur made using fresh, wild, handpicked elderflower blossoms. ST-GERMAIN brings a dash of inspiration and a touch of something playful and unexpected to your favorite cocktail, be that a Hugo Spritz, Margarita, Elderfashioned, Royale or a creation of your own design. The fresh, wild elderflowers help give ST-GERMAIN its distinctive sweet, bright and light taste that is unforgettable once tasted: indulgent, yet delicate with a sweetness, and hints of honeysuckle and pear. Gently blended in France using the Savoir-Faire of our Master Liqueurist and Master of Botanicals, ST-GERMAIN is acclaimed for its uncanny ability to add a universally delicious twist to any cocktail. ST-GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade.

The ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Please ENJOY ST-GERMAIN RESPONSIBLY.

ST-GERMAIN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND VIE PARISIENNE EN BOUTEILLE ARE TRADEMARKS.

*Source: Google Search Data (2024)

**Source: CGA Mixed Drinks Volumetric Sales Data (2024)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693418/ST_GERMAIN_Sophie_Turner.jpg