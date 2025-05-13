The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation"

-- Winners to be Announced on 5th June at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2025 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation" and "Best Health Equity Innovation." Winners will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on 5th June at the Natural History Museum in London. To learn more and secure your ticket to the event, please visit our website here .

"As Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee, I am honoured to announce this year's exceptional candidates across six distinguished categories. These individuals and organisations exemplify excellence in healthcare innovation and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to advancing patient outcomes. Their contributions are shaping the future of medicine and reinforcing the vital role of scientific progress in improving human health," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool and the NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee.

The Awards Committee is evaluating the product's innovation throughout its scientific development, clinical application and utility. Consideration is also given to the insights it has contributed to the advancement of biomedical science, as well as its measurable impact on human health.

"Each candidate reflects the unwavering pursuit of innovation in health and the enduring spirit of scientific achievement. We extend our congratulations to all those behind these transformative products, whose dedication continues to advance the promise of a healthier future for all," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

The 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates are as follows:

Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates)

Company Product Immunocore KIMMTRAK PTC Therapeutics Upstaza™ Volition Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test

Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates)

Company Product Gulsine ltd. A2P2 Platform HARLEYDOC HARLEYDOC APP House of Possibility Limited (TRADING AS RAPID TAPPING) Rapid Tapping® Kidney Beam Ltd Kidney Beam Perspectum CoverScan Prorizon Ltd. Prorizon Viscera Technologies Ltd Quantico

Best Medical Technology (Candidates)

Company Product Insulet Corporation Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Smith & Nephew Medical Ltd. RENASYS EDGE THERMOTRAUMAPORT LTD THERMOTRAUMAPORT Wellvii Blood Pressure Finger Cuff

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates)

Company Product Angelini Pharma UK-I Limited ONTOZRY▼® AstraZeneca and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) LYNPARZA® Gilead Sciences Ltd Sunlenca Incyte Biosciences UK Ltd Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) 15 mg/g cream Johnson and Johnson Rybrevant®▼ Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Iptacopan Roche Products Limited Alecensa SANOFI Rezurock

Best Public Sector Innovation (Candidates)

Company Product BioDundee Dundee Life Sciences and Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem University of Glasgow Wolbachia-based interventions for the biological control of dengue University of Liverpool Liverpool's COVID-19 Trio: ISARIC (clinical characterisation), SMART (testing) and AGILE (trials) University of Liverpool and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust LDIR Wand University of Oxford R21/Matrix-M Malaria Vaccine Well Cool Clothing Ltd Well Cool Patient Wear

Best Health Equity Innovation (Candidates)

Company Product Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Clinical Trials Designed with Patients, for Patients: RISE UP Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Program bren brain-to-brain intelligence (bbi) HARLEY of LONDON Harley Wellness Dollar Empowering Community Health, Wellness and Lifestyle Kids Operating Room Solar Surgery National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) NICE technology appraisal guidance (TA1044) for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for treating severe sickle cell disease in people 12 years and over. TA1044 Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford Centre for Research Equity - Embedding Equity into UK Health and Care Research: A National Collaborative Model for Inclusive Research Design and Delivery Pfizer Inc Multicultural Health Equity Collective ProFactor Pharma Affordable recombinant Factor VIII Sisters of Support CIC Sisters of Support The Drug Discovery Unit, University of Dundee Drug Discovery for Neglected Infectious Diseases

The Prix Galien Awards were established in 1970 and launched in the UK in 1990 and have been awarded to 51 products since its inception. Winners are selected every year by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which comprises 13 experts in the field, and includes a number of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health, globally.

During the ceremony, the 2025 Prix Galien UK Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Dame June Raine, Former Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The keynote address will be delivered by Roland Sinker, Chief Executive at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2025

Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics

Committee Chair

Professor Jane ADAM

Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL

Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Professor Jesse DAWSON

Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Doctor Stephanie KUKU

Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant – Hardian Health, Board Trustee – The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh KUMAR, OBE

Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew MORRIS, CBE

Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon PEACOCK, CBE

Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Dame June RAINE

Former Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Bethany SHINKINS

Professor of Health Economics, Diagnosis and Screening

Doctor Lauren WALKER

Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Professor Dame Moira WHYTE

Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Galien Foundation oversees and directs the Prix Galien's activities in the UK as part of an international awards program dedicated to advancing innovative medicines development. The Prix Galien operates through chapters in 14 countries and Africa, with a new chapter launched in India in 2024 and plans for Prix Galien Japan in 2026. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

