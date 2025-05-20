ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO LAUNCH THIRD I / AM DROP WITH UNIQUE SANTAN CUP COLLABORATION

This is more than a match. It's a cultural crossover, where football, music, and now Formula 1 collide in one of the most iconic sporting locations in the world. It's about uniting fanbases, creating unforgettable moments, and celebrating the energy of sport at its best. And with the launch of this DROP, fans have the chance to own a piece of it with exclusive merch, a rare collectible, and once-in-a-lifetime access, made just for the I / AM community.

Fans can redeem or win three unmissable products and moments:

A limited-edition Aston Martin Aramco x Santan Cup T-shirt

A signed football featuring Dave, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll , and Santan Cup players

, and Santan Cup players 2x VIP tickets to the Santan Cup tournament in Monaco

The third chapter in its I / AM DROPS series, the initiative was created to provide fans with limited-edition products and experiences by fusing sport, culture and creativity.

Rob Bloom, Chief Marketing Officer, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team: "The Santan Cup DROP is a celebration of F1 and football coming together around an iconic moment on the race calendar. At the heart of the collaboration is a belief that sport connects us - through emotion, competition, and culture. Aston Martin Aramco, Dave and the Santan team have a shared drive to push boundaries and bring fans closer to the action."

