ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO LAUNCH THIRD I / AM DROP WITH UNIQUE SANTAN CUP COLLABORATION
News provided byAston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team
20 May, 2025, 15:43 GMT
- Aston Martin Aramco celebrates 2025 Santan Cup partnership with unique I / AM DROP – the third in the series
- Providing fans with three unmissable moments, the Santan Cup DROP is the ultimate fusion of football, music and F1
- Taking place over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, the Santan Cup combines a grassroots football community with ex-Premier League footballers, actors, and music icons for a tournament like no other
- Each DROP in the I / AM series is designed for fans who want to go beyond the grandstand - limited, fast-moving, and rooted in culture
SILVERSTONE, England, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Martin Aramco has been announced as Official Partner of the 2025 Santan Cup.
Founded by UK artist Dave, the Santan Cup features an all-star ensemble, bringing together a grassroots footballing community alongside some of the biggest names in music with ex-Premier League footballers and actors for a one-of-a-kind tournament during the Monaco Grand Prix. Dave and Aston Martin's relationship began back in 2021, when he unveiled the team's first modern-era Formula 1 car and now they're taking things even further.
