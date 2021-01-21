Dr. Serkan Aygin Celebrates 25 Years as a Hair Transplant Pioneer in Istanbul, Turkey

Award-winning Dr. Serkan Aygin was among the first team to perform hair transplant surgery in Istanbul, Turkey and has since been a pioneer in the industry, introducing new, innovative techniques and hair loss treatments. This year he celebrates 25 years of practice in hair restoration.

ISTANBUL, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to its world-class experts, cutting-edge technology and (most importantly) affordable costs, Turkey is a renowned medical tourism centre. Each month, thousands of medical tourists from around the world flock to the country in the hope of changing their lives with a hair transplant. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is one of the go-to clinics for most men and women who travel to have hair transplants in Turkey.

Hair Transplant World-Class Results

Having performed over 10,000 successful hair transplant treatments, patients can look forward to regaining their full hair in Dr. Serkan Aygin's hands. The decorated hair transplant surgeon is a member of the International Society of Dermatology, winner of European Awards in Medicine 2019 for Hair Transplantation, and was among the first teams to perform hair transplant surgery in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the same year, his clinic was awarded the Best Medical Tourism Facility at the 8th Health Tourism awards, organised by La Razon in Spain. After years of intensive work in hair restoration, 2021 marks his 25th anniversary of being a pioneer in the industry.

Modern and Innovative Hair Transplant Techniques

Dr. Serkan Aygin has made it a top priority to constantly improve technologies in his clinic and to seek new ways to make surgery faster and more comfortable for patients whilst speeding up post-op healing time. He has introduced the likes of the acclaimed needle-free anesthesia, as well as "soft" sedation, where surgery is performed while the patient is awake but under mild sedation, making the procedure virtually painless. Soft sedation is possible for all hair transplants at his clinic.

New Techniques: Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant

The sapphire technique is a modern and much more efficient method in hair restoration compared to the classic FUE method. The procedure uses special sapphire blades designed for smaller incisions.

Reduced risk of complications such as trauma and scalp tissue damage

More natural-looking results due to the possibility of dense transplantation

Faster recovery period

Increased follicle survival rate (98%)

The DHI Transplant

Unlike the FUE hair transplant technique, where prior incisions have to be created, this method involves the direct transfer of hair follicles to the recipient regions using the implanter Choi pen.

About the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Since 1996, award-winning hair transplant surgeon Dr. Serkan Aygin has been offering hair growth solutions to patients suffering from hair loss in his clinic based in Istanbul, Turkey. He is also a proud member of the International Society of Dermatology. Founded in 2013, his clinic is among the best hair transplant clinics in Europe.

