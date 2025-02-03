A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Boost.ai, Pepsi, LEGO, and Glenmorangie.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: ADQ and Orion Resource Partners to establish USD 1.2 billion Abu Dhabi-based joint venture to invest in and secure the supply of strategic metals and critical minerals

ADQ, an active global sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains, and Orion Resource Partners ('Orion'), a leading global investment firm specializing in metals and materials, have entered into an agreement to establish a new Abu Dhabi-based 50-50 joint venture that will make strategic investments in the metals and mining sector to enhance supply chain security both locally and globally.

2: 'I'M GOING TO SCOTLAND': HARRISON FORD BECOMES THE FACE OF GLENMORANGIE SINGLE MALT WHISKY

Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky has today revealed a new global campaign starring cinematic icon, Harrison Ford. Legendary for his countless iconic movie roles, the Hollywood actor brings his trademark wry humour to the fore in a series of episodic films directed by actor and film-maker Joel Edgerton.

3: Boost.ai Collaborates with Sage to Deliver AI Agent in Record Time

boost.ai, a leader in conversational AI (CAI) for enterprises at scale today announced that it has launched its AI agent for Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

4: Datar Cancer Genetics to Provide Groundbreaking Video-Enhanced Results of In-Vitro Chemotherapy Effectiveness Tests for Cancer Patients

Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) has launched a revolutionary video-reporting service for in-vitro chemosensitivity testing, powered by AI-driven technology.

5: TIME TO RECONNECT: THIS VALENTINE'S DAY, LEGO® BOTANICALS SETS OFF ON GLOBAL TOUR TO REBUILD WILTED CONNECTIONS, AS DATA SHOWS PEOPLE INTERACTING MORE ONLINE THAN IN PERSON

The LEGO Botanicals Le Florist Flower Truck is touring the globe, celebrating all forms of love— from soulmates and besties, to favourite colleagues and self-lovers—on the back of a 51% surge in social media discussions around people feeling disconnected from their loved ones at the end of 2024.

6: Spielwarenmesse recognises outstanding innovations with highly coveted ToyAward

Day 2 of the Spielwarenmesse started off in celebratory mood as six particularly innovative product ideas were honoured with the highly coveted ToyAward on the Wednesday of the fair.

7: VINI JR. SADDLES-UP, WHILE JACK GREALISH HEADS TO JUNGLE IN LATEST PEPSI® CAMPAIGN

Pepsi has launched its latest global football campaign, encouraging fans around the world to break their midweek routines to experience the enjoyment of UEFA Champions League football. Featuring ambassadors Jack Grealish and Vini Jr, the campaign sets out to show that "Football Always Wins" over other forms of entertainment.

8: More than twice as many businesses in the North plan to increase borrowing to fund growth, according to research by Price Bailey

Price Bailey surveyed 750 Finance Directors who work for businesses with a turnover of £10m-100m, asking them about projected sales volumes and the prices of the goods and services they provide. The full report can be found here.

9: Hantec Markets Becomes Official Regional Partner of Atlético de Madrid Football Club

Leading online trading broker Hantec Markets and celebrated Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid have signed a multi-year sponsorship deal that will see Hantec Markets become the Club's official online trading partner in LatAm.

10: SMMT - Vehicle production dips amid EV transformation and intense market pressure

UK vehicle production dipped below one million units in 2024, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

11: Locus Robotics and The Quality Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Fulfillment Operations in Germany

Locus Robotics, a global leader in AI-driven warehouse automation, and The Quality Group (TQG), one of Germany's fastest-growing eCommerce companies, are proud to announce their partnership to deploy the LocusOne mobile robotics platform at TQG's new 40,000 sqm fulfillment center in Elsdorf, Germany.

12: LEE KUM KEE CELEBRATES ASIAN CUISINE AND CULTURE IN GLOBAL "FLAVOURS THAT BIND" CAMPAIGN

Iconic Asian culinary brand Lee Kum Kee today introduced its new brand positioning – "Enabling Superior Experiences through Asian Cuisine" – and launched its first global brand campaign.

