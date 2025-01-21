VINI JR. SADDLES-UP, WHILE JACK GREALISH HEADS TO JUNGLE IN LATEST PEPSI® CAMPAIGN

In the set of films created for the campaign, Jack Grealish and Vini Jr. challenge fans to break with their midweek routines that might include watching TV Game Shows, Telenovela serial dramas, or Wuxia martial arts shows and to instead embrace the opportunity to watch more sport. The global campaign coincides with Pepsi partnership with the UEFA Champions League.

In the first two entertaining films, Vini Jr. is transported into the Telenovela format popular across Latin America, donning a cowboy outfit for his role. The player rides a horse towards a potential romantic partner but, just as the two lock eyes, Vini Jr. decides to choose football and instead controls a ball on his chest. The film closes with Vini Jr. standing on his horse's saddle, demonstrating that football should always win in a choice between soap opera and a match.

Whilst this epic competition can turn a routine Tuesday or Wednesday into the best moment of the week, Pepsi's latest campaign recognises that fans around the world encounter habits and routines which might stop them from watching and enjoying midweek games.

Vini Jr. said, "When I was younger and growing up in Brazil, I clearly remember sprinting back from school as fast as I could to catch the start of European matches. I remember being glued to the screen, dreaming of one day playing on those pitches. Now I'm there, my goals and ambitions are always about taking my game to the next level. I want to score more goals, provide more assists, and be a decisive player in every competition".

The second film, due to be released next week, will feature Vini Jr. transported into the Chinese fiction genre, Wuxia. Two martial artists are shown preparing to fight each other but are dramatically interrupted by Vini Jr., armed only with a football. Once again, Football Always Wins.

Vini Jr. continues, "Playing a martial artist in the new Pepsi campaign was amazing—it felt like stepping into a completely different world. But I have to say, the cowboy outfit was such an unexpected and fun look for me. As for what's next? Who knows! Maybe I'll get to be a superhero or even dive into the world of music".

In a standalone film featuring Jack Grealish, we find him taking on a traditional gameshow challenge based in the jungle. The film opens with a group of contestants crawling in the mud in an attempt to find a giant ball to slot into a hole in the wall. Having struggled to complete the challenge, Jack Grealish appears from nowhere and kicks a football straight through the hole, completing the challenge and once again demonstrating that Football Always Wins.

Jack Grealish said, "Those who know me know how much I love game shows. So, when Pepsi revealed I'd be taking on a series of jungle inspired challenges for its latest campaign, I couldn't wait to get involved!"

In supporting content for the campaign Jack Grealish is dispatched to the "jungle" as he's challenged to test himself with a series of mystery boxes to unlock the winning Pepsi and the enjoyment of mid-week football. The "Football Always Wins" campaign will later be extended with a series of social assets in which Jack and Vini Jr. encourage football fans to stop their scroll and tune-in to UEFA Champions League games. The three players will "hack" popular TikTok memes to present the match as more fulfilling entertainment.

Eric Melis, VP Global Brand Marketing at PepsiCo said: "Football has an unrivalled ability to entertain fans around the world, and nothing encapsulates this more than the UEFA Champions League. We know, however, that UEFA Champions League football alters the midweek routine and that fans around the world have weekly schedules which might keep them from experiencing the thrill of mid-week sport.

"Pepsi's latest campaign – Football Always Wins – sets out to encourage football fans to break their midweek monotony, encouraging them to choose enjoyment over everyday sameness. Working with our incredible Global football ambassadors, Jack Grealish and Vini Jr, both of whom are known for challenging convention in the game, we've created a campaign which brings unrivalled entertainment to fans around the world and continues Pepsi's philosophy to unlock pure enjoyment for those who are Thirsty For More."

The campaign launches globally with the first of the two films released on 20 January 2025, across a range of channels. Fans can follow Pepsi channels to see more as the campaign unfolds: X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook

The Vini Jr. in Telenovela and Jack Grealish Jungle Game Show films are available here , with the final film to be released next week.

Jack Grealish imagery is available here and Vini Jr. imagery is available here .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pua3IXx2-Tg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j3KD27jlm0

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602498/5126047/Pepsi_Logo.jpg