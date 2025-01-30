Locus Robotics and The Quality Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Fulfillment Operations in Germany

ELSDORF, Germany, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in AI-driven warehouse automation, and The Quality Group (TQG), one of Germany's fastest-growing eCommerce companies, are proud to announce their partnership to deploy the LocusOne mobile robotics platform at TQG's new 40,000 sqm fulfillment center in Elsdorf, Germany. Full deployment is set to begin in just a few weeks, with plans to scale significantly over the coming months to enable TQG to meet the growing demand for its high-quality, locally produced products.

TQG: Driving Innovation and Excellence in eCommerce

The Quality Group is a standout success in the European eCommerce landscape, rapidly expanding its market presence with innovative brands like ESN and More Nutrition. Known for its expertise in sports nutrition, functional foods, and dietary supplements, TQG has built a reputation for operational efficiency and high-volume fulfillment capabilities that deliver exceptional service to a global customer base.

"Our focus has always been on providing the highest quality products to our customers with speed and reliability," said Selim Tansuğ, Chief Operating Officer at The Quality Group. "Partnering with Locus Robotics and deploying the LocusOne platform is a pivotal step in enhancing our operational capabilities. This collaboration ensures we stay ahead of the curve, maintaining unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput to meet the dynamic needs of our business."

A Partnership for Future-Ready Fulfillment

The collaboration between Locus Robotics and TQG represents a strategic alignment of advanced automation technology with innovative eCommerce operations. Together, the companies aim to set new benchmarks in fulfillment excellence. "We are honored to partner with The Quality Group, a trailblazer in Europe´s eCommerce landscape," said Denis Niezgoda, Chief Commercial Officer International at Locus Robotics. "With our LocusOne platform, TQG is well-positioned to scale its operations with unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput. We're excited to see how this partnership drives operational success and continues to set standards in the industry."

A Strategic Deployment to Support Rapid Growth

The Elsdorf facility is designed to support TQG's rapid growth, starting with the ability to process 45,000 eCommerce orders daily and pick 300,000 units per day. As TQG continues to scale, the site will seamlessly expand its capacity to handle up to 60,000 orders daily and go even beyond in peak-season.

Key deployment highlights include:

LocusOne's FastPick functionality enables TQG to efficiently manage high-demand SKUs, delivering exceptional throughput without the need for decanting pallets. Scalability for eCommerce Growth: The deployment ensures TQG can adapt to its dynamic growth trajectory and manage influencer-driven demand spikes and seasonal peaks.

The deployment ensures TQG can adapt to its dynamic growth trajectory and manage influencer-driven demand spikes and seasonal peaks. Operational Flexibility: LocusOne's adaptability enables TQG to easily and seamlessly expand or adjust its robot fleet for B2B operations as market demands evolve, ensuring the platform supports both eCommerce and wholesale distribution needs.

LocusOne's adaptability enables TQG to easily and seamlessly expand or adjust its robot fleet for B2B operations as market demands evolve, ensuring the platform supports both eCommerce and wholesale distribution needs. Enhanced Efficiency with Flexibility: The partnership combines the throughput and performance benefits of traditional automation with the flexibility of the LocusOne platform, empowering TQG to achieve high efficiency without compromising on scalability or adaptability.

About The Quality Group

As one of Germany's fastest-growing companies, The Quality Group (TQG) has established itself as a leading provider of innovative solutions in functional food and sports nutrition with its renowned brands ESN and More Nutrition. Driven by a commitment to quality, scientifically validated solutions, and operational excellence, TQG empowers individuals to achieve their goals through high-performance products that enhance daily life.

With a strong focus on strategic global expansion, TQG combines exceptional product innovation with influencer-driven marketing to remain at the forefront of the industry. By delivering outstanding products to an international audience, TQG continues to inspire and support people in living healthier and more active lives.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in warehouse automation, delivering unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE, an AI-driven platform, our advanced autonomous mobile robots seamlessly integrate into existing warehouse environments to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease.

Trusted by over 150 industry leading retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands in over 350 sites worldwide, Locus enables warehouse operators to achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and continuously improve productivity. Our industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures ongoing innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without the burden of significant capital investments. With proven capabilities in diverse workflows—from picking and replenishment to sorting and pack-out—Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet peak demands and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

