Locus Robotics Surpasses 5 Billion Pick Milestone, Accelerating Global Adoption of Mobile Warehouse Automation

Surging Demand for Mobile Warehouse Automation Fuels Unprecedented Growth and Global AMR Adoption

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the global leader in AI-driven, mobile warehouse automation, today announced it has surpassed the 5 billion units picked milestone across its global customer deployments. In a powerful display of industry momentum and customer-driven growth, Locus achieved this key milestone just 24 weeks after reaching its 4 billionth pick in October 2024. This rapid acceleration highlights the transformative impact of Locus's mobile automation technology and the growing urgency among global brands to modernize their fulfillment operations to deliver consistent high productivity.

"Hitting five billion picks in record time is more than just a number — it's proof that the industry is embracing mobile automation and physical AI at a whole new level," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Our customers are scaling faster and more efficiently than ever before, and Locus is proud to be their trusted partner in driving this transformation."

The company's previous pick-rate milestones illustrate its exponential growth:

1 Billion Picks: September 2022

2 Billion Picks: August 2023

3 Billion Picks: April 2024

4 Billion Picks: October 2024

5 Billion Picks: April 2025

This announcement comes on the heels of Locus's successful unveiling of its groundbreaking Locus Array™ system at both ProMat in Chicago and LogiMAT in Stuttgart, where it received widespread acclaim for expanding the reach and capability of Locus's automation platform. Designed for high-volume, high-throughput fulfillment environments, Array offers powerful new levels of flexibility and scalability for customers managing increasingly complex logistics demands.

"With innovative solutions like Array, Locus is redefining what's possible in warehouse automation," added Faulk. "This milestone is not just about volume — it's about value. We're helping the world's leading brands solve real-world challenges with intelligent, proven technology."

Locus's innovative mobile robotics automation now powers operations in over 350 sites across around the world, supporting industries from retail and e-commerce to healthcare and 3PLs. The company's continued momentum is supported by its investment in innovation, including continued breakthroughs in robotic automation, AI-driven fleet orchestration, the company's continued leadership in robotic automation, and its pioneering application of Physical AI to real-world logistics challenges and global supply chain transformation.

Locus Robotics remains committed to transforming warehouse operations around the world—smarter, faster, flexibly, and more efficiently than ever before.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in AI-enabled, mobile warehouse automation, delivering unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE™, an AI-driven platform that seamlessly integrates our flexible mobile robots into existing warehouse environments to dramatically enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease.

Trusted by over 150 industry leading retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands in over 350 sites worldwide, Locus enables warehouse operators to achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and continuously improve productivity. Our industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures ongoing innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without the burden of significant capital investments. With proven capabilities in diverse workflows—from picking and replenishment to sorting and pack-out—Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet peak demands and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com

