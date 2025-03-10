Locus Robotics Introduces LocusINTELLIGENCE, the Future of AI-Driven Warehouse Automation

Adds Powerful, Breakthrough Innovations to LocusONE™ Platform Developed by LocusLABS to Drive High Performance, Efficiency, and Enterprise Scalability for Warehouse Fulfillment Operations

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the global leader in mobile warehouse automation, announces LocusINTELLIGENCE, a powerful, groundbreaking, AI-driven business intelligence software layer within the LocusONE™ platform. Designed to provide real-time decision-making, continuous optimization, and deep operational insights, LocusINTELLIGENCE enables fulfillment operations to achieve unmatched flexibility, throughput, and efficiency.

Locus will showcase a range of next-generation AI advancements developed through LocusLABS the dedicated R&D division of Locus Robotics, at LogiMAT in Germany and ProMat in the United States.

"At Locus Robotics, we are not just deploying robots—we're delivering intelligence," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Our investment in AI, software, and next-generation automation technologies sets us apart as the leader in warehouse efficiency and fulfillment innovation. Through LocusINTELLIGENCE and LocusLABS, we are continuously developing solutions that allow our customers to maximize throughput, scale with confidence, and adapt to the evolving logistics landscape."

LocusINTELLIGENCE: The AI Powerhouse Driving LocusONE™

LocusINTELLIGENCE is the advanced AI and analytics engine that powers the LocusONE™ platform, leverages machine learning, predictive analytics, and real-time operational data, LocusINTELLIGENCE continuously adapts and optimizes fulfillment operations at scale.

AI-Powered Decision-Making – Dynamically manages task allocation, workflow optimization, and multi-robot coordination to efficiently align fulfillment priorities with real-time demand.





– Dynamically manages task allocation, workflow optimization, and multi-robot coordination to efficiently align fulfillment priorities with real-time demand. Scalable & Adaptive Performance – Enables LocusONE™ to seamlessly adjust to fluctuating order volumes, seasonal spikes, and labor constraints, ensuring warehouses always operate at peak efficiency.





– Enables LocusONE™ to seamlessly adjust to fluctuating order volumes, seasonal spikes, and labor constraints, ensuring warehouses always operate at peak efficiency. Real-Time Operational Insights – Gives operators deep visibility into throughput, worker performance, and predictive maintenance, enabling proactive, data-driven decisions.





– Gives operators deep visibility into throughput, worker performance, and predictive maintenance, enabling proactive, data-driven decisions. Seamless WMS & ERP Integration – Works natively within existing warehouse management systems, allowing for rapid deployment and immediate productivity gains.

Through LocusINTELLIGENCE, LocusONE™ delivers an even more powerful, AI-enhanced orchestration platform, providing warehouses with an intelligent automation ecosystem that continuously learns, adapts, and improves.

LocusLABS: Driving AI-Powered Innovation in the Warehouse

LocusLABS, the dedicated R&D division of Locus Robotics, is at the forefront of AI innovation, continuously advancing warehouse automation capabilities. At LogiMAT and ProMat 2025, Locus will unveil several AI-driven breakthroughs, including:

AI Object Detection & Avoidance – Advanced perception AI enables Locus robots to intelligently recognize and react to warehouse assets, ensuring seamless, real-time navigation and workflow optimization.





– Advanced perception AI enables Locus robots to intelligently recognize and react to warehouse assets, ensuring seamless, real-time navigation and workflow optimization. System-Directed Labor Optimization – AI-driven optimization engine that intelligently directs associates to the next best task, increasing productivity and fulfillment speed.





– AI-driven optimization engine that intelligently directs associates to the next best task, increasing productivity and fulfillment speed. AI-Powered Simulation & Workflow Optimization – Adding the ability to test and refine warehouse layouts, workflows, and robotic interactions before implementation.





– Adding the ability to test and refine warehouse layouts, workflows, and robotic interactions before implementation. RFID-Based Inventory Accuracy – Integrating RFID technology to deliver greater accuracy for next-level real-time order validation and inventory tracking.





– Integrating RFID technology to deliver greater accuracy for next-level real-time order validation and inventory tracking. Large-Item & Non-Conveyable Automation – Flexible large-item conveyance, picking, and putaway, enabling automation beyond traditional, fixed conveyor-based workflows.





– Flexible large-item conveyance, picking, and putaway, enabling automation beyond traditional, fixed conveyor-based workflows. Humanoid Collaboration with Reflex Robotics – Locus and Reflex Robotics are exploring the potential for humanoids to augment existing warehouse automation workflows such as induction, putaway and more. A demo of the two automation solutions collaborating with each other will be shown at ProMat.

Experience the Future of Warehouse Automation at LogiMAT & ProMat 2025

Locus Robotics will host live demonstrations, interactive AI experiences, and expert-led presentations at both LogiMAT (March 11-13, 2025) and ProMat (March 17-20, 2025), providing an exclusive look at the next generation of AI-powered warehouse automation.

To learn more about LocusINTELLIGENCE and schedule a custom demo at ProMat, visit: https://locusrobotics.com/events/promat-2025

