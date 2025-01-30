Hantec Markets Becomes Official Regional Partner of Atlético de Madrid Football Club

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online trading broker Hantec Markets and celebrated Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid have signed a multi-year sponsorship deal that will see Hantec Markets become the Club's official online trading partner in LatAm.

The sponsorship deal comes on the heels of a series of major developments at Hantec Markets, including a renewed B2B2C partner programme, a spate of senior appointments throughout 2024, and most recently, the launch of its refreshed brand and website.

Hantec Markets is the Official Online Trading Partner of Atlético de Madrid in LATAM. Left to right: Óscar Mayo (Chief Operating Officer of Atlético de Madrid), Raj Naik (Global Head of Marketing at Hantec Markets), Norayr Djerrahian (Chief Strategy Officer at Hantec Markets)

This milestone is also the first of its kind for Hantec Markets, with Club Atlético de Madrid becoming the first football club to be sponsored by the broker.

"We are thrilled to partner with Atlético de Madrid, a club that embodies the same drive and determination that fuels our mission at Hantec Markets," said Bashir Nurmohamed, Chief Executive Officer at Hantec Markets. "Together, we are celebrating a shared vision of pushing boundaries, achieving greatness, and uniting communities across the globe. We are excited to embark on this journey with one of the most iconic football clubs in the world and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and traders alike."

"We are immensely proud to join forces with Atlético de Madrid," said Rajan Naik, Global Head of Marketing at Hantec Markets. "This collaboration goes beyond sports and trading—it's about striving for greatness. It also represents a significant step in our global strategy to align with partners having a shared commitment to delivering exceptional results. We look forward to a dynamic season of opportunities to engage with fans and traders alike."

The collaboration will see Hantec Markets announcing a slew of exclusive experiences, matchday activations, and events for its B2B2C partners, celebrating the spirit of football and trading.

"We are pleased to welcome Hantec Markets to the Atlético de Madrid family. A leading international company, committed to delivering results and building communities across the globe, they will provide our fans with innovative experiences beyond football", Óscar Mayo, Chief Operating Officer of Atlético de Madrid, said.

[About Atlético de Madrid]

Club Atlético de Madrid is one of the most successful Spanish football and 11-time La Liga champions. The club has secured numerous domestic and international titles throughout its history, including UEFA Europa League victories, solidifying its position among Europe's elite.

[About Hantec Markets]

Hantec Markets is a global multi-regulated trading broker, providing traders with access to forex, commodities, indices, and more. Backed by the award-winning Hantec Group, the broker focuses on building transparent and easy-to-access trading experiences for traders across the world.

For more information, visit: https://hmarkets.com/company/sponsorships/atletico-de-madrid/

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@hmarkets.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDkzAXkGoD8

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606643/Oscar_Raj_Norayr_HantecMarkets.jpg