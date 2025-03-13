Hantec Markets Partners with Fortaleza EC in New Sponsorship Deal

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting new development, global trading broker Hantec Markets has become the official trading partner of Fortaleza EC, one of Brazil's most beloved football clubs. This new partnership marks a major milestone in Hantec Markets' commitment to align with premier sports organisations that share the company's values of ambition, determination, and excellence.

Left to right: Marcelo Paz (CEO of Fortaleza EC SAF), Raphael Marsura (Country Manager LatAm at Hantec Markets), Victor Simpson (Commercial Manager at Fortaleza EC SAF)

Fortaleza, known for its passionate fanbase and prominent position in Brazilian football, represents a club with a deep connection to its community and an unwavering pursuit of success. Through this sponsorship, the Hantec Markets brand aims to connect with millions of fans throughout Brazil and beyond.

The partnership will introduce a range of exciting fan engagement activities, such as exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences, special promotions, giveaways, and events, bringing the excitement of football and trading together.

"We are thrilled to become a part of Fortaleza's journey, a club that embodies the same principles of resilience, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of excellence that guide Hantec Markets," said Norayr Djerrahian, Chief Strategy Officer of Hantec Markets.

"This sponsorship is a significant step in strengthening our global presence, especially in Brazil, and reinforces our dedication to supporting organisations that inspire their communities to reach new heights," said Raj Naik, Chief Marketing Officer at Hantec Markets.

"We are adding a major international brand to Fortaleza for the next two seasons, which is recognised for its passionate fan base and presence in the stands and on social media. We have a deep connection with our community, which has already surpassed the barrier of a rising club and is already used to competing in national and South American championships, which is why we were chosen by the brand to be its gateway to Brazil," said Marcelo Paz, CEO of Fortaleza EC SAF.

"We are celebrating this international partnership with Hantec Markets, a global trading broker company that already sponsors Atlético de Madrid and has had success in sports by partnering with the Haas Formula 1 team. This shows how important Fortaleza is in Brazil and South America. Every time we step onto the field, we show our willingness to seek success in all competitions," said Victor Simpson, commercial manager at Fortaleza EC SAF.

The announcement follows Hantec Markets' recently announced multi-year sponsorship of Spanish football club Atlético de Madrid.

Hantec Markets is excited to join Fortaleza EC in this new chapter of growth, and looks forward to building lasting connections with football fans and traders alike. Stay tuned for exciting announcements and exclusive experiences throughout the season.

Hantec Markets is a global multi-regulated trading broker, providing traders with access to forex, commodities, indices, and more. Backed by the award-winning Hantec Group, the broker focuses on building transparent and easy-to-access trading experiences for traders across the world.

Fortaleza is one of Brazil's most successful and historic football clubs. Known for its passionate fanbase, the club has built a reputation for overcoming challenges and achieving great success in Brazilian football, with a number of state and national titles to its name.

