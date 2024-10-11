A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Moët Hennessy, Cambridge Satchel, and Clean Food Group.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: The World Living Soils Forum Concludes its Second Edition with a Call for Collective Action to Protect Living Soils

Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of LVMH, and ChangeNOW, a key facilitator of the ecological and social transition, yesterday concluded the second edition of the World Living Soils Forum (WLSF) at LUMA Arles.

2: £100,000 HOUSE DEPOSIT UP FOR GRABS TO MARK THE LAUNCH OF CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6

To mark the launch, Call of Duty is giving away £100,000 for someone to buy their own Safehouse – which will cover the standard house price in 1991 (which was £57,959)*, additional money to kit it out, legal and solicitor fees.

3: PLAYMONSTER UK LAUNCH SPIROGRAPH DESIGN COMPETITION WITH TEACHER'S PET FOR PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Playmonster UK has partnered with Teacher's Pet to launch a huge Spirograph Design Competition inviting pupils from the UK's 20,000 primary schools to create their own autumn themed Spirograph designs.

4: CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH UNIVERSAL PICTURES' NEW CINEMATIC EVENT

Cambridge Satchel, the British brand known for its distinctive leather bags with a modern twist on tradition, today announces a collaboration with Universal Pictures to celebrate the release of the new cinematic event, Wicked (exclusively in cinemas 22 November).

5: BARILLA OPENS ITS DOORS TO THE WORLD'S MOST EXCLUSIVE CHEFS' CLUB

Club des Chefs des Chefs, the most exclusive gastronomic society in the world founded in 1977 at the Paul Bocuse restaurant, the legendary culinary temple in Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or- which brings together the chefs of the world's Heads of State, arrives for the first time in Parma at Barilla's.

6: OLYBET TO BE OFFICIAL PARTNER OF OPEN DE FRANCE

OlyBet, the Official European Betting Partner of the DP World Tour, will be an Official Partner of the Open de France, which begins today at Le Golf National, just outside of Paris, France.

7: The Marco Odermatt Capsule in Descente's new .EX Collection Launching on 30 September 2024

Descente is proud and excited to be working with Marco Odermatt again on a new exclusive MARCO skiwear capsule collection after the Swiss star's spectacular 2023/2024 season.

8: ANIMAL NATURE FUTURE FILM FESTIVAL 2024-SHOWCASING AND CELEBRATING THE UPLIFTING POWER OF NATURE AND THE FUTURE

The Animal Nature Future Film Festival (ANFFF) runs from 27th September to 5th October across cinemas and ecological centers in London. Curated by Kean Cao, this year's festival includes 20 main events featuring film screenings, expert forums, VIP art nights, and therapy dog screenings.

9: World's first computer-themed playground to open in Helsinki - children learn about technology through play

What is thought to be the world's first computer-themed playground will be inaugurated on 1 October 2024 in the Ruoholahti district of Helsinki. The playground is designed by children's author Linda Liukas together with the landscape architecture office Näkymä Oy.

10: Japan's regions celebrated through series of events at Japan House London this autumn

This autumn, as part of Japan House London's Spotlight on Local Japan series celebrating Japan's regional diversity, audiences have the opportunity to learn more about the prefectures of Wakayama, Toyama, Aichi, Shiga and Tokyo in a series of engaging talks and workshops, rarely available in the UK.

11: MAMMUT TRANSFORMS GREY LONDON WITH SPECTACULAR ACTIVATION, ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO LEAVE THE CITY

Swiss outdoor sports brand Mammut made a bold statement in central London with a spectacular activation aimed at awakening both dormant and new mountain enthusiasts, encouraging them to embrace the outdoors.

12: Clean Food Group partners with THG LABS to harness the power of cutting-edge oils and fats technology powered by food waste, to drive innovation and sustainability in the cosmetics industry

Pioneering UK-based bio-tech business Clean Food Group is pleased to announce an exciting strategic partnership with leading cosmetics product development and manufacturer, THG LABS to create revolutionary new raw materials, starting with a low impact, high-performance oil, for use in beauty and personal care products.

