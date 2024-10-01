CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH UNIVERSAL PICTURES' NEW CINEMATIC EVENT

Universal Pictures' Wicked arrives in cinemas 22 November

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Satchel, the British brand known for its distinctive leather bags with a modern twist on tradition, today announces a collaboration with Universal Pictures to celebrate the release of the new cinematic event, Wicked (exclusively in cinemas 22 November).

After enchanting audiences on stage for nearly two decades, Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, finally arrives on the big screen this holiday season as a spectacular global musical event, starring Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

In celebration of the film, Cambridge Satchel, a top-tier partner with Universal Pictures, has created an exclusive collection of bags designed to translate the magic and drama of Wicked for a fashion-forward audience. The range is composed of 23 exclusive bags, plus film related accessories, each taking inspiration from the themes and characters of Elphaba and Glinda.

The Elphaba-inspired designs point to the dark elegance of the character, incorporating micro-pleated velvet on signature styles such as The Mini Sophie, The Bowls Bag and The Mini Satchel. These include a Grimmerie symbol, offering a discreet reference to Elphaba's spell book in the film.

In contrast, the Glinda-inspired pieces are bold, made from a pink sparkly material to reflect her bubbly personality. The highlight of this range is The Binocular Bag in 'Popular Pink' featuring the iconic 'G' plaque, which is worn by Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, in the film.

The collection also includes a range inspired by Shiz University, the school where Elphaba and Glinda's unlikely friendship blooms. The Classic Satchel in Shiz Blue is reimagined with a twisted strap reflecting the Shiz 'S' monogram, while trunks in this range carry subtle references to both characters and their time at the university. The Friendship line brings together Glinda and Elphaba's contrasting colours – pink and green – symbolising how two opposites can unite and create something beautiful together.

Alongside the bag collection is an array of Elphaba and Glinda inspired accessories. This includes bag charms, mini purses and film quote stickers, plus a leather-bound spell book and bookmark, the perfect stocking fillers for all Wicked fans and fashionistas alike.

"Cambridge Satchel has a proud history of identifying and aligning with culture-defining moments in cinema," said Carine De Koenigswarter, CEO, Cambridge Satchel. "Our partnership with Wicked and the Universal team, is the most exciting yet. We are delighted The Binocular Bag in pink has been chosen to be part of Glinda's glamourous wardrobe and are looking forward to seeing the bag on the big screen this November."

With its themed materials, carefully chosen colours and intricate details the Cambridge Satchel x Wicked collection offers style lovers the chance to carry a piece of this iconic story, a testament to creative storytelling and quality craftsmanship. Each piece has been thoughtfully designed to offer all a piece of the Wicked world, brought to life by Cambridge Satchel's heritage.

The collection ranges from £45 up to £525 and will be available online from 1st October at www.cambridgesatchel.com.

