World's first computer-themed playground to open in Helsinki - children learn about technology through play

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What is thought to be the world's first computer-themed playground will be inaugurated on 1 October 2024 in the Ruoholahti district of Helsinki. The playground is designed by children's author Linda Liukas together with the landscape architecture office Näkymä Oy. In the new playground, children can get to know the world of computers and programming through play, and without digital devices. Helsinki is investing in the wellbeing of children, and the city was recently recognised by UNICEF as a Child Friendly City.

"It's exciting to design a playground for children, for whom play often means a computer game instead of a sandbox. The new playground offers something new for this generation. In the digital world, children are users, but in the playground, they are creators. I hope that Ruoholahti Playground will become an attractive place for children of many ages, where they can also learn about technology while playing," says Linda Liukas, the head designer of the playground. Linda Liukas is known for her Hello Ruby story books, which teach coding to children.

The new bespoke playground equipment includes, for example, a computer tower, keyboard stairs and a sandbox in the shape of a game console controller. In the playground, children can create their own TikTok dances or learn to write their name using binary numbers – without phones. Educational material for visiting groups has been created for the playground that combines colouring pictures, tasks, technology games and audio contents. The material can be downloaded free of charge from the playground's website. The playground's unique equipment has been made by award-winning Danish playground equipment manufacturer Monstrum.

Wishes of users taken into account in the design of the playground

The new playground has been designed in close collaboration with pedagogical experts. Users of the playground in the neighbourhood, local children, and educators were also consulted.

For the playground's lighting, special attention was paid to the changing seasons, as Helsinki's playgrounds are heavily used even in the dark winter and rainy autumn. In Finland, playgrounds are used in all weathers and all year round. The green areas in the new playground include a diversity and pollinator-themed educational planting area with information boards.

Recognised by UNICEF as a Child Friendly City, Helsinki Celebrates 110 Years of Playgrounds

Helsinki is the first Nordic capital to be recognised by UNICEF as a Child Friendly City. The recognition is awarded to cities whose activities and development work promote the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"As recently outlined in our new architecture programme, we are committed to recognising the important role of architecture and landscape design in creating good urban life. Fostering child-friendly design is a key part of this work, and the Ruoholahti playground is a great example of what can be done," says Chief Design Officer Hanna Harris.

The history of playgrounds in Helsinki stretches back 110 years. The decision to locate the new computer-themed playground in Ruoholahti was made because the area is home to many international ICT companies and an old Nokia factory that today functions as a cultural centre. In this way, children get to know the world that surrounds them in a new way.

When selecting the location of future theme playgrounds, the character of the neighbourhood is taken into account along with convenient public transport connections. Helsinki's playgrounds offer a variety of activities, from family activities in the morning to club activities for school children in the afternoon, as well as free meals offered to everyone under the age of 16 in summertime. Helsinki's playgrounds are open to everyone, and both locals and visitors, children and adults, are welcome to play there.

Linda Liukas

Linda Liukas is an author, illustrator and educator from Helsinki, Finland. With her Hello Ruby children's picture book series and philosophy, she brings a Nordic playful perspective to the sometimes serious world of computer science. Translated into nearly 40 languages, Hello Ruby books ask: what else is there to technology education than "Learn to code"? If computer code is the Lego block of our time – a tool of creation – how do we teach curiosity, joy, and wonder to our kids? http://lindaliukas.com/

Playgrounds

Helsinki has a city-wide network of around 60 year-round playgrounds that offer a wide range of services to residents of different ages in their local neighbourhoods. Playgrounds that are open to all, free of charge and professionally managed are, to this extent, a uniquely Helsinki phenomenon, the result of 110 years of ambitious development work. Read more: https://www.hel.fi/en/childhood-and-education/playgrounds-and-family-houses

