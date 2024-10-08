Clean Food Group partners with THG LABS to harness the power of cutting-edge oils and fats technology powered by food waste, to drive innovation and sustainability in the cosmetics industry

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering UK-based bio-tech business Clean Food Group is pleased to announce an exciting strategic partnership with leading cosmetics product development and manufacturer, THG LABS to create revolutionary new raw materials, starting with a low impact, high-performance oil, for use in beauty and personal care products.

Close up bottle of Clean Food Group's CLEANoil, an alternative to more agriculturally intense oils THG Lab employee working in the lab on ingredient THG LABS Logo

Providing the cosmetics industry with more sustainable, effective, and responsible bio-equivalent alternatives to commonly used, more agriculturally intensive ingredients, the partnership will see the transformation of food waste into new and valuable resources for the cosmetics industry.

This collaboration leverages the expertise of THG LABS Innovation and R&D teams, drawing on their extensive insight from over 30 years of experience in creating award-winning skincare, haircare and suncare, as the manufacturing partner of choice for world-leading beauty brands. Their support will guide the innovation and directly influence the cosmetic product pipeline.

Professor Chris Chuck, Technical Lead, Clean Food Group said "We are delighted to be collaborating with THG LABS, as a leading innovator and full-service manufacturer in the cosmetics industry. With the help of THG LABS, we are excited to bring to market a range of science-led cosmetics and personal care products that put sustainability at their core."

Kristal Goodman, Head of Product Innovation, THG LABS said "Building on THG LABS passion for biotech and commitment to a more sustainable future, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Clean Food Group on a new era of innovation in sustainability. We're constantly challenging ourselves to improve the environmental impact of our products, not only within the manufacturing facility but also in the supply chain of our raw materials."

The genesis for the partnership came after eight years of pioneering research led by Professor Chris Chuck, Technical Lead at Clean Food Group. The proprietary technology platform uses proven, scalable non-GMO yeast strains and fermentation technology and harnesses bread waste as its food source, to deliver sustainable alternatives to traditional oil and fat ingredients.

"The work carried out by Professor Chris Chuck and his team has inspired a journey to explore the full potential of Clean Food Group's revolutionary technology, with the Innovation team at THG LABS championing this project and helping to drive progress with more sustainable solutions for the cosmetics industry," said Goodman.

About Clean Food Group:

Clean Food Group is a UK-based food-tech business delivering sustainable oils and fats solutions to the world's food and cosmetics manufacturers, with the mission to deliver scalable, healthier, competitively priced ingredients that have a positive impact on the economic, environmental, and social health of the planet.

Clean Food Group is founded by a team with key experience in growing bio-tech, food industry, and retail businesses supported by established venture capital and family office investors with a track record supporting fast-growth start-up companies in highly regulated industries. Clean Food Group's proprietary technology platform has been developed as a result of 8 years pioneering research by Professor Chris Chuck, technical lead at Clean Food Group, and the University of Bath.

About THG LABS

THG LABS is a UK-based leader in beauty product development and manufacturing, specialising in bespoke formulations for skincare, haircare, bodycare, and suncare. Its multidisciplinary team of in-house beauty experts includes world-class cosmetic scientists, regulatory specialists, packaging technologists, and highly-experienced production professionals. The partner of choice for global names in beauty, THG LABS offers cutting-edge solutions at every stage of the product journey - from concept to consumer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524736/Clean_Food_Group_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524737/Clean_Food_Group_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524569/Clean_Food_Group_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524568/THG_Labs_Logo.jpg