Schools can win art session with Spirograph Girl and Spirograph sets.

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmonster UK has partnered with Teacher's Pet to launch a huge Spirograph Design Competition inviting pupils from the UK's 20,000 primary schools to create their own autumn themed Spirograph designs. Playmonster UK is also providing 250 schools with Spirograph kits plus free educational Spirograph themed resource packs, created in association with Teacher's Pet.

PLAYMONSTER UK LAUNCH SPIROGRAPH DESIGN COMPETITION WITH TEACHER’S PET FOR PRIMARY SCHOOLS

With inspiration from the famous Spirograph Girl, primary school pupils aged 7 to 11, kids can create autumn themed Spirograph designs to win a Spirograph bundle for themselves and their school, plus a whole school Teacher's Pet membership. The winning school will also be treated to an art session with Spirograph Girl, showcasing her viral Spirograph artwork and teaching pupils how to get even more creative with the Spirograph sets.

Launched by Spirograph and Teacher's Pet, the Spirograph Design Competition asks pupils to get creative with autumn themed Spirograph designs. Supported by teaching resources that shows how Spirograph patterns can be found across nature, maths, art and in living creatures, inspiration is available all around us.

Winning prizes also include exciting bundles of Spirograph products for the winning design and 3 runner-up pupils and schools, including the Spirograph Design Set, Spirograph Mandala Maker, Spirograph Neon and Doodle Pals.

To help schools get started with the competition, Playmonster UK is offering a FREE Spirograph bundle with the Spirograph Original and 4 Spirograph Envelopes to the first 250 UK based primary schools that are planning to enter the Spirograph Design competition. Open to KS2 classes, deadline to request Spirograph bundles is 16th October 2024.

Promoting the Spirograph Design Competition to its extensive network of educators, Teacher's Pet will be headlining the competition and Spirograph resource pack on its award-winning website, reaching its 514,000 members. The campaign will also be promoted to Teacher's Pet's 257,000 newsletter subscribers, 230k Facebook followers, 21k X followers and 17.1k Instagram followers.

Playmonster UK and Teacher's Pet will give further support through PR, educators, influencers and an integrated Digital Marketing campaign for the competition and Spirograph range.

Organised by Wire PR, the PR company will further promote the Spirograph Design Competition campaign to its 5.6k social media followers.

Rachel Evans, Spirograph Girl comments: "I'm very excited to judge the Spirograph Competition. I've been Spirographing since I was a child - and it's turned into something more wonderful than I could ever imagine. I can't wait to see the pupils amazing designs and host an art session for the winning school with Spirograph and Teacher's Pet!"

Justin Clasby, Director International Marketing, Playmonster UK says: "This a great opportunity for budding artists to get hands on with the Spirograph range and learn from Rachel, the famous Spirograph Girl. I am looking forward to seeing the children's brilliant and colourful autumn themed Spirograph creations. Spirograph is an amazing drawing toy that has been popular with kids and families for nearly 60 years. Spirograph continues to grow and attracts creative fans of all ages."

Christina Loftus, Creative Director, Teacher's Pet comments: "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Playmonster UK and Spirograph. Teacher's Pet are incredibly passionate about bringing creativity to the classroom so this competition seemed like the perfect fit for us and our members. We're very excited to see all the amazing entries from the design competition! We expect picking a winner is going to be a difficult task."

The 'Spirograph Design Competition' is open to KS2 pupils in all UK primary schools, and teachers have until 17th November to enter. Teachers can take part by visiting https://tpet.co.uk/spirograph/

Links to Spirograph lifestyle images, product images and logo:

https://ace.media/playmonster

Spirograph Google drive

About Spirograph:

Part of Playmonster UK, Spirograph has been amazing and inspiring generations of artists for nearly 60 years! Choose a fun-shaped precision ring, use the Spirograph putty to hold it in place, then spin one of the precision wheels around using the design pens. Round and round you go until you have an intricate spiral-design! It's fun and easy for any age. When you're ready for more fun, check out one of the other Spirograph sets. Expand your artistic horizons! Give your art a spin with Spirograph!

About Teacher's Pet

Established in April 2010 - Teacher's Pet was created to provide unique and engaging classroom content and everything a teacher could need all under one roof.

SPIROGRAPH and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. ©2024 Hasbro

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528089/Spirograph_Lifestyle.jpg