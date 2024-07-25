Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Royal Ascot, Nespresso, and the historic 1000 Miglia race.

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly round-up

1: BBC and TVU Revolutionised UK Election Coverage ingesting 369 live feeds into an innovative Cloud Production Workflow

The BBC, in collaboration with TVU Networks, transformed the 2024 UK General Election coverage by deploying a cloud-based platform that managed 369 live feeds across the UK.

2: ATTENTION HARRY POTTER FANS - ALL ABOARD THE HOGWARTS EXPRESS!

Back to Hogwarts (1st September) is one of the biggest moments in the wizarding calendar, marking the day students make their way back to the magical school for another year of mayhem and adventure.

3: The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: the Paris Region is opening an online NewsRoom and will be making its news and content available to all the press throughout the Games

To facilitate the work of the press, and particularly the foreign press, the Paris Region has set up a virtual NewsRoom featuring all the information, content and tools relating to the Paris Region's three strategic areas of responsibility for the Games, in both English and French.

4: 'HOT BOY SUMMER': SUN PROTECTION 'UNMASCULINE' FOR A THIRD OF MEN, LEAVING THEM IN DANGER OF SERIOUS SKIN DAMAGE THIS SUMMER

Love Island pranksters, Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman, have teamed up with PIZ BUIN® to launch the brand-new 'Hiz Buin' campaign, highlighting the importance of sun safety.

5: Wingstop Brings Its Iconic Flavor to Paris and Fans Across the World

Wingstop – the brand made famous for its cooked-to-order chicken wings, iconic flavors and housemade ranch – is bringing flavor to the world while all eyes are on Paris for the summer events.

6: A Tournament Full of Positives: EE Reports 82% Reduction in Online Hate This Summer

EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Teams, has revealed an 82% decrease in online hate aimed at the England team during this summer's tournament in Germany.

7: AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA CELADNA: A STUNNING NEW BRAND GALLERIA FOR CENTRAL EUROPE

Automobili Pininfarina has expanded its European presence with an all-new brand and retail galleria in Czech Republic: Automobili Pininfarina Čeladná, in collaboration with FURIOSA s.r.o.

8: The best (and worst) football stadiums in Europe: Stasher research reveals

Euro 2024 captivated fans with its thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. The tournament, played in 10 host cities in Germany, saw roughly 2.6 million people attending the matches and another 6 million watching in fan zones. With these statistics in mind, luggage storage network, Stasher, has ranked the top stadiums in Europe.

9: Former Lions and Wales Rugby Captain Alun Wyn Jones partners with AliveCor to launch 'Let's Talk Rhythm' campaign to raise awareness of atrial fibrillation

AliveCor, the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, has partnered with former Wales rugby captain, Alun Wyn Jones, to launch 'Let's Talk Rhythm', a new campaign to raise awareness of the early symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AF) and encourage people to talk about their heart health.

10: The Mediterranean Palace Hotel in Tenerife reopens its doors this July with a completely renovated image and facilities

The 5-star Mediterranean Palace Hotel, located in Tenerife's Mare Nostrum Resort on the beachfront and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, has been completely renovated and is ready to welcome guests with new and exciting improvements starting this July.

11: NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team Joins Vantage UK for "Reborn a Trader" Brand Campaign

Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets), has released an exciting new video in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team as part of the "Rethink" phase of its "Reborn a Trader" brand campaign.

12: HWBC Goes Live with Yardi's Property Technology Platform

HWBC, an independent, Irish-owned and managed commercial property firm, implements Yardi® technology to enhance reporting and drive efficiencies with a single integrated solution.

