'HOT BOY SUMMER': SUN PROTECTION 'UNMASCULINE' FOR A THIRD OF MEN, LEAVING THEM IN DANGER OF SERIOUS SKIN DAMAGE THIS SUMMER

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research* from suncare brand PIZ BUIN® has revealed that 31% of men label wearing suncream as 'unmasculine'.

Just 5% of men polled apply some form of suncare every day - and it seems it's embarrassment that's getting in their way. More than a quarter (27%) of men said they find it awkward to apply SPF in public when needed, and over half of men (55%) admitted they'd never ask their mates for help in applying suncream to those 'hard-to-reach' areas.

Love Island duo Tom Clare and Casey O’Gorman have teamed up for the ‘Hiz Buin’ campaign

Love Island pranksters, Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman, have teamed up with PIZ BUIN® to launch the brand-new 'Hiz Buin' campaign, highlighting the importance of sun safety following research that revealed - men are far less likely to use suncream than women. "On Love Island, we spent most of our time out in the sun. We never really thought much about it if we got a bit red, and it was always funny when someone got burnt. We didn't think about skin damage. The girls were the opposite, they would always be helping each other out, doing each other's backs, but the lads preferred to try and look manly, so would risk it."

With skin cancer affecting significantly more men than women - from the ages of 15 to 39, men are 55% more likely to die of melanoma than women in the same age group** - it's clear there is an urgent need for societal change in men's sun protection habits.

PIZ BUIN® is on a mission to shine a spotlight on the dangers of men not using suncream - since the 70s, skin cancer mortality rates in men have tripled***, demonstrating something urgently needs to be done to highlight the negative impact of men's suncare habits, and the concerning influence of 'lad' culture on sun safety. PIZ BUIN® wants to discharge the stigma around the perception of masculine weakness when it comes to applying SPF - urging men to wise up and slap on the suncream.

According to the research, when asked about daily habits, only 12% of men stated that they would wear suncream every day, compared to nearly a third of women – yet 44% of men pick their nose daily, 41% pee in the shower and 34% will wear underwear more than once. Despite these admissions, over half of men (55%) admit that they would feel negatively about asking another male friend to help them apply suncream, whether that be due to embarrassment, discomfort, or finding it weird.

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman are best mates, known for their Season 9 Love Island bromance and adored by fans for their playful humor and love of pranks. Cheeky chappy Casey regularly takes to TikTok to get one over on Tom. The pair have partnered with PIZ BUIN® to change the attitudes of men when it comes to being safe in the sun this summer.

Casey O'Gorman commented "We love this campaign; we've had loads of fun together shooting it but the message behind the banter is super important. We really want to encourage more men to have each other's backs – make sun protection a priority rather than an awkward favour to ask your mate."

Rebecca Bennett, spokesperson and skincare expert for PIZ BUIN®, says, "Exposure to the sun, particularly over long periods of time, can be extremely damaging for our skin. It's recommended to avoid midday sun (11am-3pm) and continue to reapply suncream at regular intervals. It's tempting to try and maximise your tan by being out when the sun is at its highest and hottest or by being sparing with the SPF, but it's not worth the sunburn damage to the skin or serious health risks. If you can remember the magic three; I recommend SPF, time in the shade and hydration."

The 'Hiz Buin' campaign follows the brand's recent new launch of its Moisturising Face Cream SPF50+, to help combat sun-induced damage and the premature skin ageing effects of the sun. It contains high UVA/UVB filters for instant, effective and broad-spectrum protection, whilst also including ingredients to care for the skin too, such as Sunflower Oil and Vitamin E.

PIZ BUIN® offers a range of products for both the high summer season and all-year round, including sun lotions, UV-protecting with tan intensifiers, ensuring a perfect golden bronze, and soothing, hydrating aftersuns.

*Research conducted by GingerComms, 2024

**Research from The Skin Cancer Foundation

***Research from The Clinical Services Journal

