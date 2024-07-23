Former Lions and Wales Rugby Captain Alun Wyn Jones partners with AliveCor to launch 'Let's Talk Rhythm' campaign to raise awareness of atrial fibrillation

World's most-capped rugby union player was living with an undetected, irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation (AF), whilst still playing professional rugby

Let's Talk Rhythm campaign aims to raise awareness of the early warning signs of AF and encourage people to talk about their heart health

campaign aims to raise awareness of the early warning signs of AF and encourage people to talk about their heart health Alun Wyn believes personal heart monitoring can play an important role in the early detection of cardiac abnormalities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, has partnered with former Wales rugby captain, Alun Wyn Jones, to launch 'Let's Talk Rhythm', a new campaign to raise awareness of the early symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AF) and encourage people to talk about their heart health.

AF is a condition that causes an irregular heart rhythm. It affects around 1.5 million people in the UK, and it is estimated that there are least another 270,000 people who remain undiagnosed, putting them at increased risk of serious complications.[i]

Saul / ©️ Blonde Limited Saul / ©️ Blonde Limited

"During my rugby career I was used to training hard and pushing my body to its limits. When I was told during a routine medical that my tiredness was the result of a heart condition, I was surprised to say the least", said Alun Wyn. "Through the 'Let's Talk Rhythm' campaign, I want to share my personal experience and practical advice to help people recognise the early warning signs of AF and talk about their concerns".

Following his AF diagnosis, Alun Wyn's wife purchased a KardiaMobile® personal heart monitoring ECG device to help him track his heart rhythm. KardiaMobile, a clinically validated personal ECG device, allows individuals to track their heart rhythm in just 30 seconds using their smartphone anytime and anywhere. It detects six of the most common heart arrhythmias – atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, sinus rhythm with supraventricular ectopy, sinus rhythm with premature ventricular contractions and sinus rhythm with wide QRS – in addition to normal heart rhythm. Each KardiaMobile reading is stored on a user's smartphone, which can then be shared with their doctor at the press of a button.

"I have always invested in my health and longevity is an absolute priority to me at this stage of life. Personal heart monitoring allows me to track my heart rhythm, providing me with the reassurance I need to live my life to the fullest. With KardiaMobile I can take a medical grade ECG in 30 seconds using my smartphone, in the comfort of my own home," said Alun Wyn.

AF can affect adults of any age, but it's more common in older people, and more men than women are currently diagnosed with the condition.[ii] Symptoms of AF include heart palpitations, dizziness, fatigue, and shortness of breath.[ii] With someone suffering an AF-related stroke every 15 seconds in the UK, improving AF detection and diagnosis rates is essential to saving lives.[iii] However, people may not be aware of the early warning signs of AF or know how to monitor it effectively.[iv] [v]

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Shelford, Senior Marketing Director at AliveCor said, "We are delighted to partner with Alun Wyn Jones to further our mission to advancing heart health and reducing the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases. We hope that through spotlighting Alun Wyn's powerful story, we can help accelerate the early detection of AF, and other arrhythmias."

Alun Wyn will be sharing his story across his social channels and encouraging others to look out for the signs and symptoms of AF using #LetsTalkRhythm.

To get involved, follow Alun Wyn's journey on his Instagram channel (alun.wyn.jones). More information can be found at www.alivecor.co.uk/letstalkrhythm

Kardia devices are available to order directly from the AliveCor website, Amazon, Boots, or any official reseller, from £99.

About KardiaMobile®

KardiaMobile® is the first personal ECG to be recommended by NICE for use within the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales.[vi] KardiaMobile® would be prescribed by a healthcare professional for people experiencing arrhythmia (irregular heart rhythm) symptoms more than 24 hours apart. The instructions for use state that all interpretations of ECG recordings are reviewed by a healthcare professional and used to support clinical decision making.

The user starts a 30-second ECG recording on their smartphone via the Kardia app, by placing two fingers from each hand on each of the two top electrodes - enabling the patient to remotely capture a recording of their heart activity. KardiaMobile® provides instant detection of AF, bradycardia (slow heart rhythm) and tachycardia (fast heart rhythm) which are leading indicators of cardiovascular disease.

Once a recording has been taken by KardiaMobile®, the artificial intelligence algorithm performs an automatic analysis and informs the patient whether AF, bradycardia, tachycardia or a normal rhythm is detected. The data collected can be sent directly to a clinician for further analysis and consultation. This allows patients to take positive steps to remotely monitor their own heart health as early diagnosis of AF is essential to avoid the potential consequences of an AF-related stroke.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. AliveCor is committed to providing innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized and actionable heart data. With over 250 million ECGs recorded, the company's Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company's latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L to detect 35 cardiac conditions (14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

