The Mediterranean Palace Hotel in Tenerife reopens its doors this July with a completely renovated image and facilities

SANTA CRUZ, Tenerife, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-star Mediterranean Palace Hotel, located in Tenerife's Mare Nostrum Resort on the beachfront and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, has been completely renovated and is ready to welcome guests with new and exciting improvements starting this July.

The renovation project consists of modernizing the more than 450 rooms and suites, in addition to a comprehensive reform that raises the proposal of common areas and facilities in which sustainability criteria have prevailed.

Swimming pool and exteriors of the Mediterranean Palace Hotel

Mediterranean Palace incorporates design elements with white as the main color. The entire interior design and decoration has been worked on incorporating textures of tropical-inspired and rustic sunburned woods, as well as multiple details of natural fibers and a constant presence of natural vegetation.

In addition, Mediterranean Palace has expanded its gastronomic offer, where you can find restaurants with completely different themes, cuisines, and styles to satisfy the varied tastes of its customers.

Diábolo is one of the novelties, an Italian restaurant inspired by the circus, theater, and carnival of Venice. Here, Italian cuisine is presented in its most natural form, using fresh products, and preparing them on the spot in front of the guests. Coal- Smoked room is another new restaurant, where meat and charcoal are the undisputed protagonists. Meat dishes are cooked with the utmost care in front of the fire.

Around the pool there are also gastronomic novelties such as Kiosco, the pool bar where snacks, drinks and cocktails will be served; and Drago Terrace, a space where you can enjoy an afternoon coffee or a surprising cocktail in the open air overlooking the pool while enjoying live music.

They have also created a new area called The Pier, under the Food Festival concept where they offer a wide variety of stations with a style inspired by the coastal piers, with a gastronomic offer based on the best product adapted to current trends, and with prominence of the roots of the main places of origin of the guests.

During the project, we have also thought of the youngest members of the family by modernizing the large Kids Club, a magical place with a new cinema room, a new instrument room and a new climbing wall. Outside, there are also a splash park and a beach volleyball court to enjoy with them.

All these new facilities and restaurants are complemented by the Mare Nostrum Resort. This complex is the perfect destination for a family vacation, as a couple or with friends a few steps from the golden sand of El Camisón beach. In addition to Mediterranean Palace, the resort has two other hotels: Sir Anthony and Cleopatra Palace. The restaurants Palapa Beach Club and Hard Rock Cafe Tenerife can also be found in the complex.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464343/Mediterranean_Palace_Hotel.jpg