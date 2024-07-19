A Tournament Full of Positives: EE Reports 82% Reduction in Online Hate This Summer

LONDON, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Teams, has revealed an 82% decrease in online hate aimed at the England team during this summer's tournament in Germany. Measured using social media analytics, the report found that there were just over 2,000 hateful posts aimed at England this summer, compared to over 11,700 in 2020.* Hateful posts in 2024 were mostly in the form of criticism due to player performance.

Hate. Not in my Shirt: the kids’ perspective

The results follow the culmination of EE's 'Hate. Not in my shirt' campaign which called on Home Nations fans to be positive supporters this summer and beyond, rejecting all forms of hate and embracing the value of true fandom in order to shape and protect future generations. As part of the campaign, EE released an emotive video featuring Raphaella Wright-Phillips, the daughter of former England international Shaun Wright-Phillips, that confronts children's real thoughts and reactions to hateful behaviour.

A clear shift towards positivity is a welcome trend given the findings of research conducted by EE, in partnership with YouGov, that spelled out the implications of hate, both online and offline. The impactful research found that hate had actually been getting worse in UK society - three fifths (61%) of GB adults have personally experienced hate either in person or online in the last year, with racism (45%) and sexism (38%) being the most prevalent forms of hate witnessed - and, most worryingly, was having a demonstrable impact on children who were shown to not only experience hate themselves - nearly two fifths (37%) of kids aged 6-15 have experienced at least one form of hate - but also likely to imitate the hate they witness with 38% admitting to mimicking the toxic behaviour of adults.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: "It's really pleasing to see the positivity that we've all felt this summer shine through on social media. It's what Gareth and the team deserve given their performance in Germany. Whilst it's brilliant to see, it's only the start of what we are trying to achieve at EE. We want our message of positivity to be embraced in the long-term, not just this summer. It's all part of our ambition to build an inclusive experience for all fans, and to create a safer, healthier society for all".

Former England international, Shaun Wright-Phillips, said: "Football isn't just about supporting our team; it's about ensuring the next generation can grow up to be proper football fans, free from the toxic behavior that spoils the sport we love. This is why campaigns like this one are so important: ensuring everyone can enjoy football and, just as importantly, making sure that children are spared hateful and abusive behaviour."

The "Hate. Not In My Shirt" campaign is part of EE's ongoing and longstanding commitment to combat hate through support for change and educating the nation on how to protect themselves online, be good digital citizens and role models for the next generation. This has come to life over the last four years through Hope United and the establishment of the EE LearnSmart platform to help make the online world safer for young people.

For more information on #EEProudSupporter, and to learn how to stand with fans and tackle hate in football and beyond, visit ee.co.uk/learn.

To watch EE's campaign film with Shaun Wright-Philipps and his daughter Raphaella Wright-Phillips, visit https://youtu.be/xAyb7p1rraw

*Source: Brandwatch | Date: 1st June – 15th July'21 , & 1st June – 15th July'24 till 10.00 AM

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAyb7p1rraw