Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Japan House London Hosts HM The Emperor of Japan during State Visit

On Sunday 23 June 2024, Japan House London hosted a visit by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan to the cultural venue on Kensington High Street, in advance of the official start of his state visit to the UK.

2: EOS-X SPACE WILL BEGIN OPERATING ITS SPACE FLIGHTS IN SPAIN AND ABU DHABI IN 2025 WITH A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN 230 MILLION DOLLARS

EOS-X SPACE, the first European space exploration company, of Spanish origin, faces the last half of 2024 in a decisive way to complete its start-up and mark a historic milestone for Spain in this incipient industry, which currently represents a market of more than 9 billion dollars in revenues.

3: Vote Compass Launches in the UK

In an effort to help voters get a clearer sense of how their political views compare with those of the parties campaigning for election, a team of political scientists has launched votecompass.uk, an online tool that surveys users about their positions on a range of public policy issues and then provides them with a personalised analysis of their fit in the political landscape.

4: Vans Wraps Week-Long Paris Takeover with a Spectacular Party Fusing Skateboarding, Art and Music at Sacré Coeur

Vans' week-long Paris takeover culminated in a bash blending the energy of Paris Fashion Week, Go Skateboarding Day and Fête de la Musique—at epic scale. Welcoming the skateboarding, streetwear, fashion, art and entertainment communities of Paris and beyond, the OTW by Vans Checkered Future event featured a monumental installation set on the hill of Montmartre below the Sacré-Coeur Basilica.

5: Gcore Launches Advanced AI Solution for Real-Time Online Content Moderation and Compliance

Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today launched Gcore AI Content Moderation, a real-time solution that enables online service providers to automate the moderation of audio, text, and user-generated video content without needing prior artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) experience.

6: Inaugural FT Nikkei UK Ekiden race takes place in Thames Valley

The inaugural FT Nikkei UK Ekiden was held on Monday, bringing the spirit of Japanese relay racing to the UK for the first time ever in an official capacity. The race was headline sponsored by the Financial Times and Nikkei.

7: SKAN, the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University of Newcastle to study early stem cell mutations in rare blood disorder

SKAN Research Trust (SKAN), promoted by Indian entrepreneur Ashok Soota, today announced a joint research project with the UK-based Wellcome Sanger Institute (Sanger Institute) and University of Newcastle (Newcastle), to study early somatic mutations in blood stem cells that researchers believe drive several cancerous and non-cancerous conditions.

8: Artlist Revolutionizes Video Creation with an Innovative AI Voiceover Feature

Artlist, a creative technology company that provides a vast catalog of royalty-free digital assets to empower brands and content creators worldwide, today announced its latest offering — an in-product AI voiceover generator for video creators.

9: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CITYGREEN

Tottenham Hotspur has announced a partnership with Citygreen Sports Group, to become the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier to the Club for the 2024-25 season. Citygreen will be working with The Club on the installation of a new synthetic pitch at Tottenham Hotspur's Training Centre in Enfield to provide an environmentally friendly surface that improves the quality of training sessions and supports player development.

10: AMSilk to showcase its biofabricated yarns at Europe's largest trade show, Première Vision Paris

AMSilk GmbH ("AMSilk"), a global leader in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins, today announces that it will be making its first appearance at Première Vision Paris, the largest textile trade show in Europe, from the 2-4 July 2024.

11: Accor, Paris 2024 Premium Partner, unveils its press kit

As a Premium Partner of Paris 2024, Accor will roll out its complete vision of hospitality throughout the Athletes and Media Villages, in our hotels, at Club France and during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

12: Vantage Foundation partners with Doorstep Library to enhance literacy among families living in areas of disadvantage in the UK

Vantage Foundation is proud to announce its partnership to Doorstep Library, a community-focused literacy charity dedicated to bringing the magic of books and the joy of reading directly into the homes of children across London.

