EOS-X SPACE WILL BEGIN OPERATING ITS SPACE FLIGHTS IN SPAIN AND ABU DHABI IN 2025 WITH A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN 230 MILLION DOLLARS

MADRID, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS-X SPACE, the first European space exploration company, of Spanish origin, faces the last half of 2024 in a decisive way to complete its start-up and mark a historic milestone for Spain in this incipient industry, which currently represents a market of more than 9 billion dollars in revenues. Kemel Kharbachi´s company, founder and CEO, is finalizing the development of the Spaceship capsules, the necessary validation tests -which will take place soon- together with military pilots, and the the collaboration of the National Institute for Aerospace Technology (INTA). The aim is to start operating flights both in Seville, the company's headquarters in Spain, and in Abu Dhabi, around the third quarter of 2025. In total, the company will have invested more than 230 million dollars in engineering and development in both countries.

One of the EOS-X Space capsules

The company is currently in the midst of a €115 million Series D investment round led by US investment bank FTI Capital Advisor.

A SUSTAINABLE AND SAFE CAPSULE FOR EXPERIENTIAL TRAVEL

This project, a pioneer in both Spain and Europe, started in 2020 and has important differences with respect to other space tourism companies. EOS-X SPACE's pressurized capsules, with a capacity of eight people (including a pilot), are propelled by a non-polluting helium balloon. They reach the limits of the stratosphere, which means an altitude of 40,000 meters, allowing their space tourists to enjoy superb views for five hours. The price per passenger will range between 150,000 and 200,000 euros. In addition, in the case of Spain, EOS-X SPACE will have a spectacular SpaceHub Complex in La Isla de la Cartuja (Seville), where immersive experiences will be developed, as well as an ultra-luxury hotel in the province of Seville where customers will enjoy pioneering treatments and experiences.

A PROFITABILITY OF 220 % IN FIVE YEARS

Thanks to the potential of this new way of doing tourism - with a current market of US$9 billion - the company has solid scalability forecasts and expects revenue growth of 220% in five years.

