LONDON, June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday 23 June 2024, Japan House London hosted a visit by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan to the cultural venue on Kensington High Street, in advance of the official start of his state visit to the UK.

The day after Japan House London's sixth anniversary, Director General & CEO Sam Thorne gave His Majesty a private tour of the current exhibition, the Shop, and displays of Japanese regional craft.

Japan House London Hosts HM The Emperor of Japan during state visit (PRNewsfoto/Japan House London)

Beginning with a collection of woodcraft items made by skilled craftspeople using cedar and beech from Akita Prefecture, His Majesty was also introduced to products in the Shop sourced from the earthquake-stricken prefecture of Ishikawa.

Walking down the iconic steel spiral staircase that was handmade in Japan, the Emperor was taken next to the gallery to experience Japan House London's current exhibition, Design Discoveries: Towards a DESIGN MUSEUM JAPAN. The exhibition explores Japan's exemplary design through the eyes of some of the country's top creators, from filmmakers and architects to fashion designers, who have each chosen their own 'design treasure'.

Director General & CEO Sam Thorne said: 'We are deeply honoured to have hosted His Majesty on the occasion of his state visit to the UK. His visit underscores the importance of Japan House London as the cultural home of Japan in the UK. It is a privilege to be able to celebrate and explore the rich cultural heritage and contemporary dynamism of Japan.'

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Last year, Japan House London marked five years of bringing the best of Japan to the UK and beyond. Part of a global initiative, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

The current exhibition, Design Discoveries: Towards a DESIGN MUSEUM JAPAN, runs until 8 September.

