TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CITYGREEN

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tottenham Hotspur has announced a partnership with Citygreen Sports Group, to become the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier to the Club for the 2024-25 season.

Citygreen will be working with The Club on the installation of a new synthetic pitch at Tottenham Hotspur's Training Centre in Enfield to provide an environmentally friendly surface that improves the quality of training sessions and supports player development.

The new NEXTEVO production facility in Dong Nai, Vietnam.

The synthetic turf pitch serves the men's and women's Academy teams and community events year-round.

Citygreen is a global leader in artificial turf manufacturing and specialises in developing sustainable, practical green spaces. The company uses fully recyclable synthetic turf and complies with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) by reducing waste and resource use, as well as enhancing environmental sustainability.

Paul May, Training Centre Director of Operations, Tottenham Hotspur, said: "It is fantastic to be working with Citygreen for the forthcoming season as we look to further enhance the facilities at our world-class Training Centre. This partnership will help the development of players that visit the campus throughout the year, as well as aligning with our mission to reduce our environmental impact across Club activities."

Tottenham Hotspur is recognised as the Premier League's greenest club and environmental sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Initiatives include:

100% certified renewable electricity across all our sites

Zero waste to landfill

Elimination of single-use plastic water bottles

All food sourced within a 60-mile radius of the stadium

Sustainability training delivered to all players

For more, visit: tottenhamhotspur.com/sustainability

About Citygreen Sports Group:

Founded in 2003, Citygreen Sports Group has established itself as one of China's premier manufacturers and solution providers of artificial turf. As a FIFA Licensee, the company has supplied and installed high-quality artificial pitches worldwide. For more, please visit www.citygreenturf.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444894/The_NEXTEVO_production_facility_Dong_Nai_Vietnam.jpg