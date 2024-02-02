The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Mindray's latest innovations, Visa and Fibank's Olympic cards, and Balmain & Oliver Rousteing's return to Paris Men's Fashion Week

1. Ireland celebrates its 'Matron Saint' St. Brigid on the 1500th anniversary of her passing

The heralder of Irish springtime and the Patron Saint of nature, healing and creativity, celebrations have taken place across Ireland today, marking the 1500th anniversary of her passing.

2. Mindray Showcased Latest Innovations in Smart Hospital Solutions at Arab Health 2024

Mindray ("the company"), a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions, is attending one of the largest exhibitions in the medical field, the Arab Health 2024 from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. This year, under the theme of "Exploring the Future of Smart Healthcare", Mindray showcased its latest innovations in Smart Hospital Solutions at its booth.

3. Visa and Fibank Unveil Exclusive Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic-Themed Cards

Visa and Fibank are joining forces in Bulgaria for the second consecutive Olympic Games to launch exclusive debit and credit cards with a design dedicated to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The distinctive cards, which are set to be unveiled in a series of events and promotional campaigns in the first half of the year, offer Fibank customers the opportunity to enjoy unique benefits. In addition to the stylish design and functionality, Visa credit Gold cardholders will be eligible to participate in a special raffle with prizes exclusively tied to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, adding an extra layer of excitement to this major sporting event.

4. Luxury ecotourism in Saudi Arabia takes a major step forward with Zardun

Luxury ecotourism in Saudi Arabia has taken a major step forward with the announcement of Zardun, an exclusive sanctuary resort developed by NEOM, the sustainable region taking shape in the northwest of the Kingdom.

5. Professor Brian Cox to Headline Tech Show London 2024

Tech Show London, UK's most important technology event for business, is excited to announce Professor Brian Cox as a headline speaker.

6. HONOR Magic V2: The World's Thinnest Inward Foldable Smartphone on-sale today in the UK

Global premium tech brand, HONOR, has today announced the availability of the HONOR Magic V2 - the thinnest inward-folding smartphone in the world, in Europe, including the UK. The launch event, held today at the Porsche Experience Center in Leipzig, saw over 400 media representatives and partners in attendance, showcasing HONOR's commitment to innovation and design excellence.

7. Gamstop.org Has Officially Launched to Emphasize the Informed Online Gambling in the UK

GamStop.org is officially launched with a clear goal – to emphasize the informed online gambling in the UK. UK betting fans will have the opportunity to read professional reviews of the most popular online casinos in the country, they are going to have the chance to understand more about responsible gambling techniques, and to finally understand more about GamStop.

8. Japan House London Announces Mizoguchi and Godzilla film seasons

Throughout 2024, Japan House London on Kensington High Street will be hosting two major film seasons. The six months from January until June mark the cultural institute's Mizoguchi Kenji season, paying homage to the prolific Japanese director with screenings of five of his iconic films. From September, Japan House London then celebrates Godzilla's 70th anniversary with a series of screenings of the original Japanese franchise. Screenings are currently free to attend, but booking is essential.

9. BE OPEN Art launches the first regional competition of 2024 to support emerging artists of Central Asia

In 2024, BE OPEN Art, an online gallery set up by Elena Baturina's humanitarian think-tank BE OPEN, continues to run BE OPEN Regional Art, the regional competition for emerging artists aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities.

10. BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST THE MAISON'S RETURN TO PARIS MEN'S FASHION WEEK, WITH A JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CUSTOM COCKTAIL AT THE POST-SHOW CELEBRATION AT HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE

Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated the house's return to Paris Men's Fashion Week, with an intimate party hosted at Paris's iconic Hotel Plaza Athénée, toasting with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL custom cocktail.

11. Dr. Ranj Partners with Furniture Village to Reveal The 5 Best Ways to De-Stress After Work

With almost 1 million people in the UK reporting work-related stress*, Dr. Ranj has partnered up with Furniture Village, one of the biggest furniture retailers in the UK, to reveal the most effective ways to optimise the bedroom for better rest, wind down in the evening and achieve true relaxation.

12. Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition announces brand exclusives and launches

The epitome of luxury and design, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), is poised to mark its 20ᵗʰ edition from February 5 – 11. As the region's largest business to business and business to customer show of its kind, DJWE returns to the world-class Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

