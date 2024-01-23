Retail and brand partners celebrates the event with special, limited and rare designs

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The epitome of luxury and design, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), is poised to mark its 20ᵗʰ edition from February 5 – 11. As the region's largest business to business and business to customer show of its kind, DJWE returns to the world-class Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Visit Qatar unveils its new 'Jewellery Connoisseurs' campaign for the event, featuring supermodel and TV personality Irina Shayk, along with the iconic French football legend turned sports broadcaster, Thierry Henry.

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition announces brand exclusives and launches Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition Bulgari Imperial Spinal Necklace

DJWE is recognised by international masters of craft. For this edition Bulgari presents an extraordinary Imperial Spinal necklace – the spinel featured is the 4th in the world by carat weight weighing 131,21 carat. Blue Salon is Doha's high-end luxury department store and will present special pieces from Breitling, Zenith, and De Bethune. Ali Bin Ali partner with global names such as Cartier, and Panerai alongside talents including Mikimoto and Shamballa Jewels. Alfardan Jewellery will present exclusive products including a new bridal collection from Butani and jewellery from Robert Wan. They also host the exclusive launch from Tiffany & Co of the 'Bird on a Pearl' collection.

Almuftah Jewellery celebrate 40 years of business presenting prestigious jewellery brands including Arzano, Sandy Tabet, Rizani and Rayanas. There are more than 50 designers and brands to be found at Al Majed Jewellery including fashion legends Versace and Gucci. For DJWE 2024 they will launch a new range of Qatar Limited Edition watches. Fifty One East invites its discerning clients to indulge in the allure of world-renowned brands like Rolex, CHANEL, Boucheron and Tudor.

Mouawad are synonymous with luxury craftmanship. For DJWE 2024 they present a collection inspired by the Seven Wonders of the World, each piece a testament to human ingenuity, and artistic vision. They have a long-standing relationship with Miss Universe and will celebrate this partnership at DJWE, presenting a new brand identity, special pieces and a rare opportunity to meet with current Miss Universe Sheynnis.

Other highlights include Witr who unveil a timeless jewel inspired by and set to capture the essence of work-of-art Mona Lisa. David Webb will be presenting their 75th Anniversary Collection honouring colours and motifs of the animal kingdom. And Papillon Jewellery have celebrated DJWE's 20th Edition with a commemorative brooch inspired by the official DJWE logo featuring a green emerald set alongside natural pearls, a nod to Qatar's renowned pearls.

For the latest news and information, please visit https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar/doha-jewellery-and-watches-exhibition.

