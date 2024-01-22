Professor Brian Cox to Headline Tech Show London 2024

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Show London, UK's most important technology event for business, is excited to announce Professor Brian Cox as a headline speaker.

Professor Cox will present a keynote titled 'The benefits of exploring the universe: black holes, quantum computers, nature of reality and life in the universe'. His insightful talk is scheduled to open the Tech Show London Mainstage on 6 March 2024, from 9:45am to 10:15am at ExCeL London.

Professor Brian Cox to open the Tech Show London Mainstage on 6 March at ExCeL London

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Professor Brian Cox join us at Tech Show London 2024," said Alice MacGregor, Head of Marketing and Content for Tech (Europe) at CloserStill Media – organisers of Tech Show London. "His unparalleled ability to make complex scientific concepts both accessible and exciting to a broad audience aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and educate. Professor Cox's session promises to be a highlight of this year's event, offering unique insights into the wonders of our universe."

Revered for bringing scientific discovery to life, Professor Cox is a leading physicist known for his work in recreating conditions a fraction of a second after the Big Bang to unveil the universe's underlying simplicity.

His session promises a captivating journey, filled with breathtaking images and insights, demonstrating how science will excite our imagination. Professor Cox will also discuss the significance of coordinated investment in science as a crucial driver for job creation and economic growth.

Tech Show London brings together five leading events under one roof: Cloud Expo Europe, DevOps Live, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data & AI World, and Data Centre World. Attendees can experience a comprehensive showcase of the latest technological advancements with one free ticket.

VIP attendees, including C-Suite and key influencers, can gain an exclusive and impactful experience. This includes premium networking opportunities, priority access to cutting-edge tech talks, and exclusive use of dedicated lounges.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit Tech Show London's website.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media's portfolio of B2B technology events span across five global territories, welcoming more than 70,000 delegates and over 2,500 exhibitors. CloserStill Media has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator. Its events have been won awards in both Europe and Asia, including Best Trade Exhibition and Best Launch Exhibition.

Note to Editors

For high-resolution images, interviews, or additional information, please contact Stuart Crowley, Global Content & Editorial Manager, s.crowley@closerstillmedia.com, 07818070529

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322426/Professor_Brian_Cox.jpg