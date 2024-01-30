Dr. Ranj Partners with Furniture Village to Reveal The 5 Best Ways to De-Stress After Work

Why you're still not refreshed when trying to relax in the evening

5 ways to de-stress in the evening

Dr. Ranj highlights 5 simple fixes to implement into your evening routine to increase relaxation.

1. Make the bedroom the ideal sleep haven

Curating the perfect bed with a mattress, duvet and pillows that match your sleeping position isn't the only thing needed for a great night's sleep. You should also train your mind to ideally associate the bedroom with sleep. This might take a little adjusting – especially if you like to watch TV, work or scroll on your phone in the bedroom. Dr. Ranj reveals, "It's a good idea to keep electronics away from bedtime so your body recognises it's time and a space to relax."

2. Avoid caffeine in the evening

Though an evening coffee sounds great, it can have adverse effects on unwinding and sleep. Dr Ranj confirms, "Even small amounts of caffeine can increase alertness and certain stress hormones. It's best to avoid this in the evening to ensure you're relaxing, ready for a good night's sleep."

3. Turn off the screens and read a book!

Electronic devices are not only mentally stimulating, but the light they emit can also directly interfere with production of the sleep hormone melatonin which helps us to drift off to sleep. Turning off the screens at least an hour before bed and spending that time nestled into a book will keep you entertained and stop you from using your electronics so you can unwind properly in the evening.

4. Stretch and do yoga to unwind

According to Dr. Ranj "having a little stretch to unwind is a great way to loosen muscles and relieve the tensions of the day, so incorporating this into your evening routine is sure to get ready for a good night's rest. Plus it's great for your physical health!"

5. Follow the 24-hour Sleep Guide

"What we do, where we live and what we eat all influence how well we sleep at night, so we should be aware of how our choices throughout the day (and in this case, the evening) can affect our sleep," says Dr. Ranj. This includes not switching off your devices near bedtime, or eating too late in the evening.

Dr. Ranj has created a 24-hour guide for better sleep in collaboration with Furniture Village which highlights an hour-by-hour breakdown of all the little things that can influence a better evening wind down.

