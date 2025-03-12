Furniture Village shows that Britons are looking for minimalism, clean lines, and neutral colours - based on a whopping 3832 average searches for 'modern dining rooms'

Britons Crown Modern Dining Rooms as their Favourite Style According to Pinterest Data

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Village has uncovered the most popular dining room styles in the UK over the past year. Using Pinterest search data, they've revealed that the most searched style on the site, with a huge 3832 average monthly searches, is a modern dining room. Despite being on the opposite end of the design spectrum, a close second is the Victorian-style dining room with 3826 searches. Also very sought-after are country dining rooms (3675), Scandi dining rooms (3634), and farmhouse dining rooms (3578). It's clear that home decorators are looking for specific aesthetics for their homes and are turning to Pinterest for visual cues.

Experts at Furniture Village have explained why these dining room styles are so popular with Brits.

1. Modern dining room - 3832 average monthly searches

Made from sleek lines and using neutral tones, like greys and creams, it's no wonder modern dining rooms are the most searched-for style with 3832 monthly searches. An expert at Furniture Village says, "Many people choose to add touches of wood finishes, like dining tables and sideboards, for a paired back feel that looks inviting, cosy, and stylish."

2. Victorian dining room - 3826 average monthly searches

Victorian dining rooms boast a whopping 3826 average monthly searches. For home decorators who want to hone in on a traditional feel, Victorian style dining rooms are a bold statement, made of rich colours, opulent accessories, and intricate detailing.

3. Country dining room - 3675 average monthly searches

Country dining rooms that offer a homely feel continue to be popular amongst home decorators. The expert at Furniture Village explains, "Bringing the outdoors inside is the aim of a country dining room. Wooden dining tables made from pine or rustic oak combined with natural chairs are quintessentially country."

4. Scandi dining room - 3634 average monthly searches

There were 2634 average monthly searches for Scandi dining rooms, showing that Brits are looking for that effortlessly clean and natural look. The Scandi dining room offers a cosy yet uncluttered feel. Its signature style is made up of light colours, like pastel green and blue, along with light-toned wood, like birch and pine.

5. Farmhouse dining room - 3578 average monthly searches

Farmhouse dining rooms are similar to country styles, but they do differ slightly. This is a design that boasts warm tones, purposeful lighting features, and fun (yet, natural) textures, like fur.

Top 10 dining room styles Brits are searching for, according to average monthly searches in Pinterest:

1. Modern dining room – 3832

2. Victorian dining room – 3826

3. Country dining room – 3675

4. Scandi dining room – 3634

5. Farmhouse dining room – 3578

6. Industrial dining room – 3348

7. Rustic dining room – 3092

8. Boho dining room – 2967

9. Eclectic dining room – 2719

10.Minimalist dining room – 1849

Users on Pinterest are planning out their ideal dining rooms with a clear aesthetic in mind, exploring the textures, colours, and composition of their room to pick the perfect dining tables and chairs, and other dining furniture.

